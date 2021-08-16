Southbound lanes of Interstate 35E shut down after big rig wreck in Denton County

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down Monday morning due to a big rig wreck, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. near FM 3040 in Denton County, and the lane closures were still in effect as of 8:30 a.m.

"Express lanes will remain open for an additional two hours due to this accident," according TxDOT.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. One option, shown below, is for drivers to exit early at Main Street.