Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Word Vectors Intuition and Co-Occurrence Matrixes

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this post, we are going to check some intuition behind building word vectors and learn why they are relevant when we are speaking of several NLP applications. We’ll use a simple co-occurrence concept to explain why one-hot vectors are not optimal to represent words as numbers. One interesting thing...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vectors#Co Occurrence#Nlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Hessian Matrix and Optimization Problems in Python 3.8

Compatibility test performed with Python 3.8, executed on MacOS 11.3 and Linux Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS environments. Libraries Used : Numpy, Sympy. Hessian matrices are used in large-scale optimization problems within Newton-type methods because they are the coefficient of the quadratic term of a local Taylor expansion of a function. Partial derivatives play a prominent role in economics, in which most functions describing economic behaviour posit that the behaviour depends on more than one variable. For example, a societal consumption function may describe the amount spent on consumer goods as depending on both income and wealth; the marginal propensity to consume is then the partial derivative of the consumption function with respect to income.
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

An Intuitive Look At Fisher Information

Fisher information provides a way to measure the amount of information that a random variable contains about some parameter θ (such as the true mean) of the random variable’s assumed probability distribution. We’ll start with the raw definition and the formula for Fisher Information. Definition and formula of Fisher Information.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Matrix Concentration Inequalities and Free Probability

A central tool in the study of nonhomogeneous random matrices, the noncommutative Khintchine inequality of Lust-Piquard and Pisier, yields a nonasymptotic bound on the spectral norm of general Gaussian random matrices $X=\sum_i g_i A_i$ where $g_i$ are independent standard Gaussian variables and $A_i$ are matrix coefficients. This bound exhibits a logarithmic dependence on dimension that is sharp when the matrices $A_i$ commute, but often proves to be suboptimal in the presence of noncommutativity.
ComputersScience Now

Jones matrix holography with metasurfaces

We propose a new class of computer-generated holograms whose far-fields have designer-specified polarization response. We dub these Jones matrix holograms. We provide a simple procedure for their implementation using form-birefringent metasurfaces. Jones matrix holography generalizes a wide body of past work with a consistent mathematical framework, particularly in the field of metasurfaces, and suggests previously unrealized devices, examples of which are demonstrated here. In particular, we demonstrate holograms whose far-fields implement parallel polarization analysis and custom waveplate-like behavior.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Loss Function of Intelligence

Suggesting a way in which ‘intelligence’ can be simulated, and arguing that an evolutionary approach is at least one option. This article suggests a novel way of simulating something that resembles general intelligence. It is argued that a fixed natural framework housing agents with fixed weak physical attributes and flexible ‘brain’ architectures can be evolved with a genetic algorithm following simple rules. Additionally, embedded in the genes of agents are networks that determine their own reward and punishment functions that are used individually to learn. A fractal memory system to write and read from is incorporated in the brain architecture of the agents, where the brain design also mimics some characteristics of Long Short-Term Memory Recurrent Neural Networks.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Support Vector Machines In Under 5 Minutes

In this article, I’ll bring to you a walkthrough on the concept of a support vector machine (SVM) with some intuitive examples, with technicalities aside as far as possible. Suppose we have the following set of data points with two classes — blue squares and orange circles:. Now we want...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Response Optimization with Design of Experiments and python

In the previous article a method for analyzing a simple DOE with 2 levels was presented and the relative analysis to address mean effects and interactions was discussed. An important point while running a DOE, however, is the ability to look for the maximum response of a system. In this...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Bounding the Sample Size of a Machine Learning Algorithm

One common problem with machine learning algorithms is that we don’t know how much training data we need. A common way around this is the often used strategy: keep training until the training error stops decreasing. However, there are still issues with this. How do we know we’re not stuck in a local minimum? What if the training error has strange behavior, sometimes staying flat over training iterations but sometimes decreasing sharply? The bottom line is that without a precise way of knowing how much training data we need, there will always be some uncertainty as to whether or not we are done training.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Measuring similarity in two images using Python

For the human eye it is easy to tell how similar in quality two given images are. For example, in the various types of spatial noise shown in the grid below it is easy for us to compare them with the original image and point out the perturbations and irregularities. However, if one wanted to quantify this difference we’ll need mathematical expressions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Solving the Hubbard model using density matrix embedding theory and the variational quantum eigensolver

Calculating the ground state properties of a Hamiltonian can be mapped to the problem of finding the ground state of a smaller Hamiltonian through the use of embedding methods. These embedding techniques have the ability to drastically reduce the problem size, and hence the number of qubits required when running on a quantum computer. However, the embedding process can produce a relatively complicated Hamiltonian, leading to a more complex quantum algorithm. In this paper we carry out a detailed study into how density matrix embedding theory (DMET) could be implemented on a quantum computer to solve the Hubbard model. We consider the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) as the solver for the embedded Hamiltonian within the DMET algorithm. We derive the exact form of the embedded Hamiltonian and use it to construct efficient ansatz circuits and measurement schemes. We conduct detailed numerical simulations up to 16 qubits, the largest to date, for a range of Hubbard model parameters and find that the combination of DMET and VQE is effective for reproducing ground state properties of the model.
Mental HealthThrive Global

What Is Ignoring Your Intuition Costing You?

Has there ever been a time in your life when you just ‘knew’. Maybe it was changing your career, or moving to a new city, or met a person that you knew was going to change your life. Life is constantly presenting us with circumstances where it’s asking us to...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Fine-Tune a Transformer Model for Grammar Correction

Learn how to train a Transformer model called T5 to be your very own grammar corrector. In this article we’ll discuss how to train a state-of-the-art Transformer model to perform grammar correction. We’ll use a model called T5, which currently outperforms the human baseline on the General Language Understanding Evaluation (GLUE) benchmark — making it one of the most powerful NLP models in existence. T5 was created by Google AI and released to the world for anyone to download and use.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Basics of Deep Learning: Backpropagation

Step by step hands-on tutorial for backpropagation from scratch. I’ve been studying deep learning for a while now, and I became a huge fan of current deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch or TensorFlow. However, as I’m getting used to such simple but powerful tools, the fundamentals of core concepts in deep learning such as backpropagation started to fade out. I believe it’s always good to go back to the basics and wanted to make a detailed hands-on tutorial to clear things out.
Agriculturetowardsdatascience.com

Which Data Science Skill Are You Looking to Level Up?

In fast-changing fields like data science and machine learning, adding new skills to your toolkit might sometimes feel overwhelming: how do you choose your next step? Do you focus on something practical and job-related, or expand your horizon with the latest research? Do you explore a brand-new area, or build on an existing interest?
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Augmentation Compilation with Python and OpenCV

Data augmentation is a technique to increase the diversity of dataset without an effort to collect any more real data but still help improve your model accuracy and prevent the model from overfitting. In this post, you will learn to implement the most popular and efficient data augmentation procedures for object detection task using Python and OpenCV.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

MvSR-NAT: Multi-view Subset Regularization for Non-Autoregressive Machine Translation

Conditional masked language models (CMLM) have shown impressive progress in non-autoregressive machine translation (NAT). They learn the conditional translation model by predicting the random masked subset in the target sentence. Based on the CMLM framework, we introduce Multi-view Subset Regularization (MvSR), a novel regularization method to improve the performance of the NAT model. Specifically, MvSR consists of two parts: (1) \textit{shared mask consistency}: we forward the same target with different mask strategies, and encourage the predictions of shared mask positions to be consistent with each other. (2) \textit{model consistency}, we maintain an exponential moving average of the model weights, and enforce the predictions to be consistent between the average model and the online model. Without changing the CMLM-based architecture, our approach achieves remarkable performance on three public benchmarks with 0.36-1.14 BLEU gains over previous NAT models. Moreover, compared with the stronger Transformer baseline, we reduce the gap to 0.01-0.44 BLEU scores on small datasets (WMT16 RO$\leftrightarrow$EN and IWSLT DE$\rightarrow$EN).
Computersarxiv.org

Large N Optimization for multi-matrix systems

In this work we revisit the problem of solving multi-matrix systems through numerical large $N$ methods. The framework is a collective, loop space representation which provides a constrained optimization problem, addressed through master-field minimization. This scheme applies both to multi-matrix integrals ($c=0$ systems) and multi-matrix quantum mechanics ($c=1$). The complete fluctuation spectrum is also computable in the above scheme, and is of immediate physical relevance in the later case. The complexity (and the growth of degrees of freedom) at large $N$ have stymied earlier attempts and in the present work we present significant improvements in this regard. The (constrained) minimization and spectrum calculations are easily achieved with close to $10^4$ variables, giving solution to Migdal-Makeenko, and collective field equations. Considering the large number of dynamical (loop) variables and the extreme nonlinearity of the problem, high precision is obtained when confronted with solvable cases. Through numerical results presented, we prove that our scheme solves, by numerical loop space methods, the general two matrix model problem.
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

Heart disease prediction using Apache Spark ML -Binary Classification

There are various medical parameters that affects a person having an heart disease. It could be age,cholesterol, blood sugar, resting blood pressure and many more. Here we will be using classification in machine learning for creating prediction model. Classification is a supervised machine learning task where we want to automatically categorize our data into some pre-defined categorization method. Based on the features in the dataset, we will be creating a model which will predict the patient has heart disease or not. We will be using various classification algorithms in Apache spark and select best algorithm based on the prediction score.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Using Cognitive and Education Science to Improve the way you Communicate Results

Eight techniques for improving your presentation skills. How many of you have been on the job hunt and saw, in the ‘required skills’ section, ‘strong communication skills’? If not that specifically, there was sure to be something like ‘interpersonal skills’ or ‘presentation skills’. These are so commonly required in every industry that it may be better to ask, have you ever seen a job posting without one of the above?

Comments / 0

Community Policy