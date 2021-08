Andres Fuentes is live in Diamondhead at the 30th annual "Walk to Da Feet Hunger." It's going to be blazing hot and humid this weekend! If the clouds break apart today, we'll warm up into the mid 90s and the heat index could get as high as 105-115. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counites. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Sunday will be even hotter. Here's the latest forecast.