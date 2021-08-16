Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 8/16

By Spencer Limbach
nbcsportsedge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Yan Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Nbc Sports#Dfs Tools#Chicago White Sox#Marlins#Padres#Rockies#Orioles#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves should be trying to lock up Austin Riley

Now isn’t the right time, but perhaps this Winter should be: the Atlanta Braves need to make sure Austin Riley sticks around for another decade. He’s 24 years old. He’s now between 2 and 3 years of service time, meaning that he’s still not yet arbitration-eligible. But the Atlanta Braves need to look around and recognize that the time may be about right to get Austin Riley signed to an extension.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/21: Jake Arrieta, Caleb Smith, and Freddie Freeman

Hello folks and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on around baseball. MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospects as well as their top 30 organizational prospects. The Mariners now have the second-ranked farm system by the website, behind the Marlins who have 7 in their top 100. Around the league...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Nelson Cruz done making impact on Minnesota Twins

Even though Nelson Cruz was traded from the Minnesota Twins on July 22, he was still finding a way to make an impact. Their former designated hitter came through again for the team on July 31, when pitcher Bailey Ober used one of his bats to collect his first major league hit. Cruz may be gone, but his impact remained.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Next year’s rotation for the Washington Nationals could include Max Scherzer

When Max Scherzer was traded to the Dodgers almost three weeks ago, it felt like the next time we saw Scherzer in a Curly W would be at a 2019 World Series reunion party. The chances of him returning to Washington as a player would most likely be in the visitor’s dugout. That is the reality, even though general manager Mike Rizzo left the door cracked open with remarks yesterday on his radio segment on 106.7 The Fan.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Friday 8/6/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBfantasyteamadvisors.com

MLB DFS 8-8-21 for Fanduel and DraftKings

Our MLB DFS 8-8-21 Advice for Fanduel and DraftKings Advice can be used for this 15 game slate. FantasyTeamAdvisors is very excited to be able to provide you with some MLB content once again. Let’s dig in!. Make sure to also check out all the Vegas Odds for today’s slate....
MLBcaptaingambling.com

MLB DFS Picks for 8/7 and Picks ATS

Saturday’s MLB games should see a good amount of offense as we get a majority of games without top-tier starting pitchers. The best games on the board could be the double-header in Toronto between division foes, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle Mariners @New York Yankees 1:05 PM...
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice for 8/11/21

Wednesday features an eleven-game slate locking just after seven pm. Let’s dive in….. Not many options standing out. Manoah, Gibson, and Montas, will all carry higher ownership. I like Manoah the best out of them but will be looking to fit Wano and Gausman in when possible. Hitters. Top-tier |
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Tuesday 8/10

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACK. Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. St. Louis Cardinals - SP J.A Happ)
NFLhometownbroadcasting.com

Hometown Broadcasting Sports Monday 8/16/21

Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday. Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates.In the first, Adames singled off Dillon Peters (0-1) and stole second base. Eduardo Escobar then grounded up the middle to second baseman Rodolfo Castro, who threw the ball into the visitors’ dugout, allowing Adames to score. In the third, Adames walked and scored on a hard-hit Yelich fly ball that was misjudged by Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco started in, but the ball sailed over his head and short-hopped the wall for a double.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/16/2021

Angels at Yankees—MLB pick is LA Angels +220. Starting for LAA will be Jose Suarez. The lefthander in fifteen appearances carries and ERA of 3.90. Teams hitting .229 on Suarez. Gerritt Cole expected starter for New York. Cole in his past six starts allowed 20 earned runs in 33 2/3rd innings. Yankees play their first home game after a six game road trip. Past ten games they are hitting .219 against lefthanders. Yankees dealing with multiple injuries and quarantines. Play LA Angels +220.
MLBfantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Monday (8/16) PREMIUM

Tonight’s 10-game slate is lacking on safe pitching options. That’s reflected in the forthcoming pitcher rankings and risk assessment. The stacks are tantalizing, though. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Monday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. Gerrit Cole's making his first start since returning from a bout of...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Monday 8/16/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Monday 8/16/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 8/16/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
fantraxhq.com

MLB DFS Look Ahead: Stacks and Fades for August 16-19

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In the midst of all the talk about stacks and fades and roster construction and points per dollar, what’s often lost in the discussion of DFS is the crucial factor of game selection. Do you want to be a cash game player or a tournament bro? Are you interested in regular, smaller wins, or are you alright putting up a bankroll and you might win a couple of days out of a long season.
SportsOver the Monster

OTM Open Thread 8/16: It is Monday

Happy Monday everyone. The Red Sox get a nice break today after a three-game sweep of the Orioles as they head down to the Bronx to take on the Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Those games will start at 1:05 PM ET and 7:05 PM ET. There’s no day baseball on the docket for today, but there are a few intriguing evening games including a nationally televised bout between the Athletics and White Sox starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 8/16: The BIGGhead reveal

Well, my friends things have certainly gotten exciting this season for the D-backs. A winning streak again? No way. I don't believe it. TYLER GILBERT’s 1st career start no hitter? What drugs are these? Writing recaps that do not end in tears or (unsubsidized) drywall repairs? Inconceivable. I cannot believe my eyes. 2021 has been tough but this past week seems like a great time to be a Diamondbacks fan. The D-backs gave the Padres a run for their $$$ (spins wheel-of-maybe-wild-card-fortune) and at the same time reminded every one of us why it is important to be a fan, even when your team is struggling: You never know what you’re gonna see. I imagine the remainder of the 2021 season will be interesting to say the least.

Comments / 0

Community Policy