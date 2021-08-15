Cancel
What’s next for the Philadelphia Union?

By Joe Lister
brotherlygame.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 2-0 loss in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the Philadelphia Union will have a month to prepare for their next Champions League bout against Club América. Between the Champions League matches, the Union will have four MLS matches, as the domestic season heats up in the back half. For the Union, this will be arguably one of their most difficult stretches of the season, with three of the four teams in competition currently in playoff spots, and Montreal just one point below the red line in the Eastern Conference.

