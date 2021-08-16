Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate's Uptrend Forecast to Extend

By Gary Howes
poundsterlinglive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8230-1.8360. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8720-1.8759. More information on securing specialist rates, here. A combination of disappointing data out of China and renewed a renewed deterioration in Australia's Covid situation is expected to maintain pressure on the Australian Dollar over coming days. The Pound-to-Australian...

www.poundsterlinglive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian Dollar#Australian Economy#Chinese#Aus Covid#Dbs Bank#Fx#Next Generation Research#Aussie#Usd#Barclays#Head Of Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Commodities
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
WorldForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Declines Amid Delta Virus Worries

The Australian dollar moved lower against its major trading partners in the Asian session on Friday, amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to a resurgence in cases of Delta variant of the virus. Worries that the Fed is on track to start tapering its bond...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar's Fair Value has Fallen Sharply: CBA

"Iron ore spot prices have fallen by over 33% from in the record high in mid-May. The fall in prices has pulled lower our estimate of AUD/USD fair value" - CBA. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8463-1.8597. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8960-1.9000. More information on securing specialist rates, here.
WorldForexTV.com

Indian Rupee Falls To 9-day Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee lost ground against the U.S. dollar in late morning deals on Friday, as regional shares fell amid uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and the Fed’s taper plans. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 260 points, or 0.5 percent, to 55,369, while the broader NSE Nifty...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Pounds falls to one-month low as edgy investors buy dollars

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sterling touched a new one-month low against a robust dollar on Friday and also slipped to a one-month low against the euro as global risk aversion propelled investors towards currencies considered safer. Risk currencies such as sterling have taken a knock this week on worries...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

New Zealand Dollar Could Face Losses of up to 3.0%: RBC Capital Markets

- NZD/USD seen at 0.66 if virus scuppers RBNZ rate cycle. - Would lift GBP/NZD to 2.06 & close to 2020’s crisis highs. - Significant economic setback could derail RBNZ’s outlook. - But hopes remain of limited outbreak, quick containment. Image © Adobe Stock. GBP/NZD reference rates at publication:. Spot:...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Downside Risks as the US Dollar Soars

AUD/USD undermined by US Dollar strength and commodity price declines. Fed speakers around Jackson Hole to be closely watched for AUD direction. Risk assets to continue to be subject to Delta variant concerns. The Australian Dollar broke lower during a week where the US Dollar broadly strengthened. The Delta variant...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China issues 25 bln yuan of central bank bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Friday. Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and another 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the PBOC.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro "in the Grip of a Strong Technical Downtrend" against the U.S. Dollar say Analysts

- Recovery requires German-U.S. yield spread to close again. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1590-1.1614. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate's dip below 1.17 marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Dollar's current onslaught and we hear from analysts that the trend is unlikely to be broken in the near-term, based on the relevant technical chart setups and fundamental drivers at play.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Slumps to Month-Long Low

The pound sunk below the 1.37 benchmark on Thursday and in doing so registered a month-long low against the dollar, which was revelling in its safe-haven status. According to market analysts, the US currency’s surge appeared to be triggered by the crisis in Afghanistan, China’s corporate crackdown and the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The dollar was already profiting from a risk-off mood in markets following minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting released on Wednesday, which showed policymakers expect to reduce pandemic-era stimulus before the year is out.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Australian state at Covid 'tipping point' as Sydney lockdown extended

Sydney — A Covid-19 outbreak in Australia's state of Victoria has reached a "tipping point", Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday. The state reported 55 new cases, with Andrews urging residents to stick to the already escalated Covid-19 rules or be ready to endure even harsher restrictions. “The question really is,...
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Selloff Deepens as Australian Lockdowns Prompt US Dollar Haven Flows

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, US Dollar, Treasuries, Commodities - Talking Points. Australian Dollar lower on virus cases despite jobs report beat. US Dollar rises on safe-haven flows, Fed tightening outlook. AUD/USD drops below 200-week Simple Moving Average. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Australian Dollar weakened overnight against the US Dollar, extending...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken On Fed Tapering Fears

The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid risk aversion, as Fed tapering fears intensified after the minutes indicated that most officials favor the stimulus withdrawal to begin later this year. The Fed minutes showed that most participants agreed to start...
Businesshot96.com

Japan’s consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Delta, Taper Fears Boost US Dollar, Risk-Off Extends

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.45% to a 9-month high at 93.55 (93.15) boosted by safe-haven flows as the market’s risk-off stance extended. Rising global cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and growing expectations of a Fed taper hammered commodities and resource FX lower. WTI Oil plunged 2.75% lower on fears of weaker demand from restrictions due to the virus spread. Against the oil sensitive Canadian Loonie, the Greenback surged to 1.2830 (1.2655), near 6-month high, a gain of 1.28%. The Australian Dollar plummeted 1.15% to 0.7148 (0.7235), fresh 2021 lows. New South Wales, Australia’s largest State, recorded a new daily high of 681 Covid-19 infections which prompted a lockdown extension in the region. Sterling was pounded lower to 1.3635, (1.3755 yesterday) near one-month lows. The Euro eased to 1.1675 from 1.1708 yesterday, a 9-month low, just another victim of the broadly stronger Greenback. Against the Yen, the Dollar finished little-changed at 109.78 (109.75). The Japanese currency also benefitted from haven support. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback rose moderately. The USD/SGD pair rallied 0.26% to 1.3640 (1.3610). Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) finished at a 3-week high at 6.5020 (6.4840 yesterday).
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens past key level, set for biggest weekly drop in two months

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan slid through a key threshold on Friday and looked set for its worst weekly performance in two months, pressured by a much weakened official guidance rate and broad dollar strength amid growing risk aversion in global markets. The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers, buoyed by fears that the fast spreading Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4984 yuan per dollar, 131 pips or 0.2% softer than the previous fix of 6.4853, and the weakest since April 21. However, the weakened official guidance rate pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index higher again to 99, its highest since March 9, 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4950 per dollar and quickly weakened past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level before changing hands at 6.5014 at midday, 67 pips softer than the previous late session close. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.38% to the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly drop since mid June. Traders said continued strength in the basket index could bring disadvantages to China's exporters, who are also facing rising raw material costs. "The basket index is too high now. The yuan has been trading sideways for so long, so it's time for it to move a little bit," said a trader at a Chinese bank. But several traders said it was too early to tell if the Chinese currency would catch up with losses seen in other emerging market currencies recently. They noted some corporate clients quickly emerged to sell dollars on Friday morning, slowing the pace of the yuan's declines. Separately, China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday for the 16th consecutive month but that did little to dampen expectations that authorities will need to boost stimulus to counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. "We think pressure to relieve the financing strains of indebted borrowers will intensify over the coming months as the economy's strong rebound from COVID-19 starts to go into reverse," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. "As a result, alongside further RRR reductions we expect three 10-basis point cuts to the PBOC's policy rates over the coming year, starting next quarter," he added, noting any rate reductions are likely to be primarily aimed at reducing financial strains rather than supporting credit growth. Monetary easing should theoretically put downside pressure on the yuan in the short term, which would intensify if the U.S. Federal Reserve begins tightening policy soon, giving a further boost to the dollar. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.53, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5073 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4984 6.4853 -0.20% Spot yuan 6.5014 6.4947 -0.10% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.41% Spot change since 2005 27.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.84 98.89 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.53 93.575 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5073 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6816 -2.74% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

New Zealand Dollar Forecasts Face Downside Risks at Wells Fargo, Despite Aggressive RBNZ Rate Hikes in 2022

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.9876-1.9917. More information on securing specialist rates, here. New Zealand Dollar forecasts held at international financial services provider and investment bank Wells Fargo are pointed lower, despite them expecting an aggressive series of interest rate hikes being lined up by New Zealand's central bank for 2022.
Delta, WIkdal610.com

Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie

TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery. The greenback has also been boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve could still start to taper stimulus this year,...
Businessmix929.com

South Africa growth risks skewed to downside, say economists: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The risks to South Africa’s economic growth outlook are skewed more to the downside, according to economists polled by Reuters who cited disruptions from new coronavirus variants and extended softer commodity prices as potential challenges. Forecasts collected in the past week suggested economic growth would slow next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy