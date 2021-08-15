Can I return a used car back to dealer after the engine light on after two days of purchase?

Purchased a used vehicle on 08/03/2021. Check engine light came on two days later. I let the salesman know the same day. Took the car back in on the 08/06/2021. Was told to bring the car back on Monday. The car has sit on the lot since then. Called to speak with a manager on Friday. The manager didn't have time to speak with me. I went up to the dealership and demanded my money and my car I traded in. I asked for the regional manager and the number to corporate and was not given it. I looked up the number to corporate and called several times and left messages to put in a complaint on the dealership. I also file a complaint with the BBB on the dealership. I don't want the car anymore. Can I ask for a refund for this purchase?