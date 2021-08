The Delta variant of COVID-19 is making its presence known in Delaware, and Otsego Counties. According to the Otsego County Department of Health, the virus is spreading quickest in areas where coronavirus vaccinations are the lowest. It certainly doesn't mean that those vaccinated can't get it. Otsego County Health officials say the virus seems to be hitting the unvaccinated population the most. Health officials say that those vaccinated are less likely to contract the Delta variant, or if they do, symptoms are typically milder than they might be if the person was not vaccinated. Masking in public is highly recommended right now for everyone to hinder the spread of the virus.