Eindhoven Selected as ISL Host City For Playoff Phase of Competition
Eindhoven Selected as ISL Host City For Playoff Phase of Competition. The International Swimming League (ISL), which will begin its third season later this month, has announced that Eindhoven will serve as the host city for the playoff phase of the season. The Dutch city will be the focal point of the campaign from November 11-28, with the league’s top eight teams battling for a spot in the Grand Final, which is scheduled for January.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
