Eindhoven Selected as ISL Host City For Playoff Phase of Competition

The collection was designed to help all our athletes from all different nations to achieve their highest goals. Courtesy of Robsport.nl, a SwimSwam partner. Welcome to our Robsport Arena Bishamon store in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. We’re sure that all athletes have seen the Arena training suits and powerskins in their national colors in tribute to their country and in the Bishamon style. But what does the Bishamon Warrior collection actually embrace? The collection was designed to help all our athletes from all different nations to achieve their highest goals and was inspired by the pattern of the armor of Bishamonten, who is said to be the god of treasure and victory. Take a look and get inspired by our Bishmon store in Eindhoven, NL (Location: Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming stadium). Although the Olympic Games in 2020 were postponed, we have kept our Arena Bishamon store in honor until the end of August 2021. We hope to welcome you here in the near future.