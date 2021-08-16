Erik Seidel Eyes Ninth WSOP Bracelet at GGPoker Super MILLION$ HR Final Table
It was another exciting Sunday in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online with two more champions crowned and hundreds of thousands of prize money awarded. However, the main story is the star-studded final table in Event #11: $10,000 Super MILLION$ High Roller that includes poker legend Erik Seidel. The eight-time bracelet winner last tasted WSOP glory in 2007 winning his second No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw bracelet. Will Seidel be able to clinch a ninth bracelet when the final table resumes on Monday?www.chatsports.com
