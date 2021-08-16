Erik Seidel Eyes Ninth WSOP Bracelet at GGPoker Super MILLION$ HR Final Table

----------------- Get ready for some epic highlights from online poker tournaments with live commentary! Every Thursday we will be looking at some of the most insane moments of that weeks’ Twitch livestreams! The best highlights from Lex Veldhuis, Fintan Hands aka EasyWithAces, Spraggy and the PokerStars Twitch channel will be featured. Now with live commentary from Joe Stapleton and James Hartigan! Funny, intense, exciting, and unbelievable moments. Check out some amazing poker hands, bluffs, hero calls, showdowns, suckouts, flops and more.