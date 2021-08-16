Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Erik Seidel Eyes Ninth WSOP Bracelet at GGPoker Super MILLION$ HR Final Table

By PokerNews
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another exciting Sunday in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online with two more champions crowned and hundreds of thousands of prize money awarded. However, the main story is the star-studded final table in Event #11: $10,000 Super MILLION$ High Roller that includes poker legend Erik Seidel. The eight-time bracelet winner last tasted WSOP glory in 2007 winning his second No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw bracelet. Will Seidel be able to clinch a ninth bracelet when the final table resumes on Monday?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Table#Bracelet#Poker#In The World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Gamblingchatsports.com

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP COVID Update, Seidel Wins, & Guest WSOP PA Champ Andrew Porter

On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Chad Holloway highlight more bracelet winners from both the GGPoker and Pennsylvania World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online bracelet events. That includes breaking down Erik Seidel's historic ninth bracelet and chatting with guest Andrew “LoveToLose” Porter, who won the WSOP Pennsylvania $1,000 Championship.
Gamblingchatsports.com

This Player Defeated a Field of 1 to Win a WSOP Bracelet

There are many legendary four-time WSOP bracelet winners. They include Main Event winners like Amarillo Slim, Bobby Baldwin, Huck Seed and Joe Cada and poker legends such as Eli Elezra, Max Pescatori and Brian Rast. However, many players will not have even heard of Poker Hall of Famer Bill Boyd,...
Gamblingchatsports.com

2021 WSOP PA Online

2021 GGPoker WSOP Bracelet Events 2021 WSOP PA Online MSPT Black Hawk partypoker Sunday LIVE. The end of The Sunday 500 marks another Sunday complete here at partypoker Sunday LIVE. All three feature games beat their guarantee this weekend, coming in at almost $450,000 in total prizes. The Sunday 500.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Why Fintan Hand QUITS Poker FOREVER ♠️ Twitch Highlights ♠️ PokerStars

----------------- Get ready for some epic highlights from online poker tournaments with live commentary! Every Thursday we will be looking at some of the most insane moments of that weeks’ Twitch livestreams! The best highlights from Lex Veldhuis, Fintan Hands aka EasyWithAces, Spraggy and the PokerStars Twitch channel will be featured. Now with live commentary from Joe Stapleton and James Hartigan! Funny, intense, exciting, and unbelievable moments. Check out some amazing poker hands, bluffs, hero calls, showdowns, suckouts, flops and more.
Gamblingplaypennsylvania.com

First WSOP PA Online Series Awards Eight Bracelets, Nearly $1.5 Million

Eight Pennsylvania poker players are among the latest to earn World Series of Poker gold bracelets following the conclusion of the first ever WSOP PA Online Bracelet series at WSOP PA. Starting less than a month after the site’s launch, the eight-tournament series played out from Aug. 6-17. Ultimately the...
Gamblingchatsports.com

Daniel Smiljkovic and Lucio Lima Win First WSOP Bracelets

GGPoker players have secured poker's greatest prize, a gold World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet. Austrian Daniel Smiljkovic triumphed in Event #8: $5,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold 'em Championship while Brazil's Lucio Lima is the Event #9: $525 Superstack Turbo Bounty champion. Smiljkovic Leads From Start to Finish To Win a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy