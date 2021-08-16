Cancel
Weekend Recap! Waiver Wire ADDS, DROPS & Start or Sit!?

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had another no-hitter this weekend from a gentleman named Tyler Gilbert (3:09). Who is he? ... Dansby Swanson is on fire plus it's time to bench Carlos Carrasco (7:10). ... Following Triston McKenzie's amazing start, where doesï¿½

247sports.com

MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 19 Pitching Waiver Wire: Jacob deGrom? No, Tylor Megill.

Let’s start with Kwang Hyun Kim, who has apparently become a regular on weekly waiver wire lists. Sure, his last start wasn’t great. However, prior to that, he’d been nearly untouchable for quite some time. In the month of July, Kim pitched 27.2 innings and finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.28 ERA. Over that stretch, he struck out 17 and walked seven. As is known with Kim, he’s not going to strike out a ton of batters (His K% is in just the 16th-percentile). That being said, a whole lot of other peripherals indicate that he’s at least an average pitcher. His Average Exit Velocity and HardHit% are both above the 60th-percentile. His Expected Slugging, Expected ERA, Expected Batting Average, and Expected wOBA are all hovering between the 41st and 47th-percentile. However, an average pitcher pitching well is about as much as you can ask for from the waiver wire at this point in the season. Not to mention, his upcoming schedule looks pretty juicy. Here are St. Louis’s next handful of series after this weekend matchup against Kansas City: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Milwaukee. That’s about as good as it will get over the stretch of an entire month.
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Sale's Return Is Imminent

Despite a quiet return (1-for-13) after five weeks on the injured list with a wrist injury, Kelly was one of the better catchers in the league over the first three and half months of the year. (.271 over 144 at-bats with 22 runs, eight home runs, and 26 RBI). He remains a free agent in 38 percent of 12-team leagues. His approach (six walks and five strikeouts) looks intact, pointing to a power surge coming.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Duffy: Sits after three straight starts

Duffy is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. Duffy had started each of the past three games at third base, going 3-for-12 with a walk, a run and a stolen base. The Cubs are deploying Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom at first and third base, respectively, in the series opener with Milwaukee, and manager David Ross is expected to favor those two at the corner-infield spots for the time being. Duffy's ability to play second base and left field should create other pathways to playing time.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: A Tale of Second Chances

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This week’s Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire report is all about second chances. Well, mostly. Several players discussed below have scorned fantasy managers at one point or another, some of them on multiple occasions. But now it’s time to give these talented individuals a second chance and allow them back into our fantasy baseball circle of trust. Everyone could use a second chance at some point. Especially when these players that have scorned us before are capable of helping our teams out in the present. And that’s all that really matters right? I mean, you didn’t open this article to find players that could help you back in May.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ride The Hot Hand of Lewis Brinson

Ramos smashed six home runs with nine RBI over 85 at-bats to help fantasy teams get out of the box in power in April. Unfortunately, he missed most of the next three months with a back issue. The Tigers released him in mid-June, leading to Ramos signing a minor league deal with Cleveland a couple of weeks later. After a hot 10 days at AAA (11-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI), he packed his bags and headed back to the majors. Despite making only three starts over a six-game stretch, Ramos has a three-game hitting streak (5-for-10 with two home runs and three RBI). I expect his playing time to increase with Austin Hedges only hitting .175 over 183 at-bats.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Belt, Cal Quantrill, Jo Adell

It wouldn’t be fair to everyone else if the same players kept hogging the spotlight. With that said, let’s begin by noting the few players who may still be available, but not for this column’s lack of trying. Patrick Sandoval (51% rostered) and Logan Webb (48%) are still somehow available...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 19 Hitting Waiver Wire: A Change Of Scenery For Jorge Soler

Do we believe in Jorge Soler again? In all reality, it’s probably not very wise to use his one miraculous 2019 season as a gauge for what we should expect out of him. Instead, we have six other seasons to prove that he’s likely not the .922 OPS, 48-homer monster that we now expect him to be. He began the season with the Royals hitting pretty abysmally, slashsing just .186/.283/.318 in 285 plate appearances through the month of May. Soler had played himself entirely out of fantasy relevance at that point. However, he began turning things around in July before being traded to the Braves and playing his first game with Atlanta on the 31st. In 92 plate appearances, Soler slashed .244/.326/.598 with 18 runs, nine home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Say what you will, but maintaining an OPS of .900+ over the course of an entire month is not particularly easy to do. Now Soler enjoys the benefit of hitting in a much better lineup, surrounded by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, and fellow trade acquisition Adam Duvall. It remains to be seen if he can keep this up, as not everyone is ready to forgive three straight months of horrible production, but there’s a decent chance Soler provides a lot of value down the stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Sitting after 10 straight starts

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Taylor's move to the bench ends a streak of 10 consecutive starts, during which he slashed .211/.286/.342 with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple) across 38 at-bats. He appears to have moved ahead of Jackie Bradley in Milwaukee's outfield pecking order, but Taylor may find himself on the bench more regularly now that Christian Yelich has returned from the COVID-19 injured list. Expect Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia to form Milwaukee's outfield more often than not.
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams claim OL Ryan Pope off waiver wire

Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, National Football League, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego State Aztecs football. The LA Rams brain trust is clearly more concerned about the state of their offensive line than they are letting on, as the team tried to sneak in a late addition to the roster. Today, the LA Rams made a waiver wire claim to nab a monstrously sized 6-foot-7, 315- pound offensive lineman by the name of Ryan Pope, who, despite playing for five different teams, has never once seen an NFL snap.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Recapping the weekend that was for the Blue Jays

George Rusic hosts for Scotty Mac this week alongside Julian McKenzie from The Athletic, Montreal. Plenty to get to from the Jays west coast trip, Roger Federer nearing retirement and more rules from sports teams and COVID-19 (3:47). First up, Shi Davidi on how the Jays took a 9-2 homestand and followed with a 3-4 […]
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Jets claim rookie guard David Moore off waiver wire

The Jets snagged David Moore off the waiver wire, but they weren’t the only club interested in the rookie guard. The Bears, Browns and Raiders also submitted claims for him (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com), but the Jets won out due to their higher priority. Moore was projected...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins Wednesday recap: Jorge Polanco adds to walk-off heroics

His single to right field with one out in the 11th inning was his third walkoff plate appearance in just four days. As Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, "What else?" 6-3 Twins' record on their season's longest homestand. 6Consecutive hits with two outs in the Twins' five-run fifth inning. 10-2Twins...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 20 Pitching Waiver Wire: A Couple Royals To Consider

Severino is set to make another rehab start on Friday, August 13th. If all goes swimmingly, it’s not entirely out of the question that he is activated after this start. One way or another, we’re not far away from seeing him suit up in pinstripes again. Severino, who is just 27 years old, has a 3.46 ERA in 530 career innings with 589 strikeouts and 150 walks. Ideally, Severino might be full-systems-go by the time the Yankees hit a stretch that goes Baltimore, Toronto, The Mets, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Texas starting on September 3rd. If you’ve got the roster flexibility, take the flyer!
NFLchatsports.com

Should A Rookie QB Start or Sit Immediately?

In recent history, we’ve seen more and more coaches refusing to start their rookie quarterbacks in week 1, and with the Bears drafting Justin Fields this year, that got me thinking; is it better to start your rookie quarterback in week 1, or is it smarter to wait until you know they are ready? So I went back to the year 2010 and looked at every first-round quarterback and looked at if they had started or not and if that helped them out in the long run.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 20 Hitting Waiver Wire: The Return Of Luke Voit

A waiver wire post staple in 2021, it’s about time somebody in just about every league rosters C.J. Cron and leaves him there for the rest of the season. In 358 plate appearances, Cron has a .255/.366/.487 slash line with 48 runs, 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, one stolen base, and a 76-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio. More importantly, Cron has been even better lately. Since the beginning of August, he has posted a .387/.486/.806 slash line with nine runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and a 5-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Maintaining a 1.000+ OPS with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of one is nothing to scoff at. Cron has been pretty darn good and deserves to be putting up points on somebody’s roster rather than being wasted away on the waiver wire.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 11 - Garrett Sits with Injury

1. Growing Injury List: It shouldn’t be a surprise that the injury list grew a bit after the Orange & Brown Scrimmage, leading up to the team’s first preseason game. The latest injuries includes DE Myles Garrett (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (soreness), and OG Blake Hance (ankle). On a positive note, LB Anthony Walker returned to individual drills.
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Triston McKenzie leads pitcher pickups

With our twice-weekly setup for waiver wire gems during the final weeks of the season, I have more space than usual on Fridays to dedicate to pitchers. And there are plenty of hurlers who deserve our attention. Some players on this list are purely one-start rentals, while others may be helpful the rest of the way.

