While Domino's Pizza has long proven itself a dominant force in the American fast food market, the company hit a major landmark in its pursuit of global pizza domination. The Michigan pizza chain has become a worldwide phenomenon since it first opened its doors in the early 1960's, thanks to its super-fast preparation and delivery of hand-tossed pizzas at low prices. According to Restaurant Business News, the company has now overtaken its longtime rival, Pizza Hut, to become the most ubiquitous pizza chain in the entire world.