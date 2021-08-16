eFootball will have ‘major visual enhancements’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X
Konami has confirmed that eFootball will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there won’t be support for 120Hz capable displays. In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, eFootball’s producer Seitaro Kimura said that players should “expect to see major visual enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X” but confirmed that “there is no 120Hz support on console".www.techradar.com
