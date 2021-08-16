Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

eFootball will have ‘major visual enhancements’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has confirmed that eFootball will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there won’t be support for 120Hz capable displays. In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, eFootball’s producer Seitaro Kimura said that players should “expect to see major visual enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X” but confirmed that “there is no 120Hz support on console".

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#New Xbox#Xbox One#Mobile Game#Efootball#Konami#Techradar#Dualsense#Unreal Engine 4#Nintendo Of Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PS5 and Xbox Series X are available for GameStop Pro members today

GameStop will be selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console bundles online today, with early access to the products reserved for Pro members. PC graphics cards will also be available from 8am PT / 11am ET on Tuesday, GameStop said in a message sent to customers including Twitter user Wario64.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 37 - Sales

William D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 971 Views. This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox Series X vs. PS5 storage expansion: Which solution do you prefer?

Recently, there's been a big flare-up on the internet over which gaming console is doing storage expansion the "right" way. PlayStation and Xbox have two very different approaches to this debacle. The method Microsoft is using for the Xbox Series X and S is straightforward, though it's also expensive and...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft Details Technical Performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; resolution and FPS

Far Cry 6 launches next October 7 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Seres X | S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. To date, we did not know the technical details of the title, and it was Ubisoft’s Ben Hall who wanted to offer specific details about the versions of Sony and Microsoft consoles in an interview with Gamereactor.eu. Basically, we can count on a 4K resolution and 60 FPS on both machines, in addition to the guarantee that the game will benefit from SSD technology so that loading times are not a problem.
Video Gameswhathifi.com

Which is the best 4K Blu-ray player, PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Sony and Microsoft’s latest console generations are now fully up and running. Both now have plenty of great looking (and sounding) games showing off their respective technical prowess, and initial supply issues are starting to ease - albeit still slowly in the PS5’s case. Sales of both new console gaming...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Windows Central readers prefer Xbox Series X | S over PS5 when it comes to storage expansion

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a dramatically different method for storage expansion compared to Sony's PlayStation 5. To expand the storage on an Xbox Series X or S, you need to purchase an expensive SSD. It's simple but pricey. In contrast, you can purchase more affordable drives for the PS5, but they aren't guaranteed to work and are much harder to install than the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. These differing methods have caused a heated debate among gamers.
Video GamesIGN

Sony’s PS4 and PS5 Were India’s Best-Selling Consoles in July 2021 As Xbox Series X|S Controller Outsells DualSense

July 2021 India console sales saw Sony dominate the charts yet again with the PS5 and PS4. Steady supply and frequent restocks ensured this. The PS5 in particular has had six restocks since its launch in February of this year. Sources at retail tell us that the PS4 has seen exceptionally strong demand in recent weeks, to the point wherein any stores still have stock of Sony's last-gen console is able to sell it at a mark up above MRP aka scalping. IGN India has noticed multiple Mumbai and Delhi-based stores doing this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy