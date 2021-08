Today, investors in cloud-computing play Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) are seeing some big declines. Indeed, SNOW stock is down 9% at the time of writing on heavy volume today. The latest move appears to mark the reversal of some rather strong momentum with Snowflake. Indeed, over the past three months, shares of this hypergrowth stock have gone up in a slow-and-steady fashion. However, today’s sharp reversal brings the company’s stock price below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling this stock could be in for more downside from here.