Latest update on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's return from injury

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBMW6_0bT093us00
Tom Pennington via Getty Images.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making progress on a return from his recent shoulder injury. Prescott did not play in Friday’s preseason game, although he threw some during pregame warmups. Now, the Cowboys signal-caller is set to return to practice Monday.

Prescott to practice for first time since July 28

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted early Monday morning that Prescott would be returning to the practice field.

“Dak Prescott is expected to practice on a limited basis today, per source,” Pelissero said. “Prescott has thrown several times on the side in recent days, but this will be his first time working in with the team since he felt soreness in his throwing shoulder July 28.”

It was previously reported that the Cowboys were taking Prescott’s recovery slowly, and that they hoped he would play in their final preseason game on August 29th. Prescott is coming off of a major ankle injury, which forced him to miss the majority of last season. The plan was already to ease Prescott back in from his ankle injury, but his shoulder soreness has thrown a wrench in the Cowboys’ plans. The shoulder issue might have come up due to Prescott throwing a lot as he returned from his ankle injury, according to Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra.

Prescott has said that his ankle injury is almost entirely behind him. He also said that if the NFL regular season started this week, he would be playing.

Prescott breaking in brand-new contract

Before his ankle injury last year, Prescott was on a historic pace. In less than five full games, he threw for 1,856 yards, which put him on pace for nearly 6,000 yards over a full 16 games. Prescott threw for 450 or more yards in three consecutive games from weeks two through four.

In the offseason, Dallas gave Prescott a new four-year, $160 million contract. The deal pays him $40 million per year, the third-highest total in the NFL. The Cowboys made a major investment in their star quarterback.

Dallas selected Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Through 69 career games over five seasons, Prescott has thrown for 17,634 yards with 130 total touchdowns and 40 interceptions. He also has 1,314 yards rushing. Last season was the first time that Prescott did not play in all 16 games in a season. In handling his current injuries, the Cowboys are looking to protect their quarterback both now and for the future.

