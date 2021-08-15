Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old Found

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPv0k_0bT06Bdy00
Dayana Barrera-Caceres Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has been found.

Dayana Barrera-Caceres had last been seen at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Glen Cove, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

On Monday morning, Aug. 16, police reported that she has been located.

Original report:

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old last seen at her Long Island home.

Dayana Barrera-Caceres was last seen at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Glen Cove, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Police said she was reported missing to police at 5:10 p.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes. NCPD said her clothing description is unknown, and authorities do not know where her possible destination may be.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
124K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Cove, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Cove, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Fire 'Substantially' Damages Building In Nassau County

Authorities are investigating a fire that caused two people to suffer smoke inhalation, and substantially damaged a Long Island commercial building. The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a blaze that broke out in Great Neck at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, the Nassau County Police Department reported. A...
Valley Stream, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Into Storefront At Long Island Macy's

An investigation is underway after an individual fired gunshots into a Macy's storefront on Long Island. The incident happened at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the store located at 1000 Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said two glass doors...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

The identity has been released of the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. It happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in New Hyde Park. A man driving a Yamaha motorcycle was headed southbound on New Hyde Park Road when he collided with a Toyota RAV4, Nassau County Police said.
Suffolk County, NYDaily Voice

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 in Bellport. The woman was pushing a shopping cart and walking westbound in the roadway on Woodside Avenue, between Station Road and Curtis Avenue, when she was struck by a 2005 Hyundai traveling westbound, Suffolk County Police said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

DEVELOPING: Marine Crews Recover Parkway Jumper's Body From River

Marine rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a person who apparently jumped from the Garden State Parkway into the Raritan River. Initial and unconfirmed reports said the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Around 12:25 p.m., crews had recovered the unidentified body near Cornucopia Princess Cruise Lines. State police...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Victim Seriously Wounded In Shooting On Passaic Street

Gunfire that erupted on a Passaic Street seriously wounded a Paterson man and left two bullets holes in the rear window of his assailant’s vehicle, responders said. The 23-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following the Passaic Street shooting between 4th and Essex streets shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Willingboro, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead At South Jersey Gas Station

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a car getting gas at a South Jersey service station Saturday, authorities said. Willingboro police were called to the Phillips 66 on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 3 p.m. on reports of a shooting, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon said.

Comments / 3

Community Policy