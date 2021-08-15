What recourse do I have?

My studio apartment was delivered to me 8/1/2021 with an unusable stackable washer and dryer. I have made good faith inquiries to the Property manager with no response and to Maintenance with two voicemail responses providing only the promise of another call at some point. I am a public school teacher in Hillsborough County in a classroom which has a plug-in AC unit and no ventilation other than windows. A laundromat environment is notoriously unventilated yet it seems I am going to need to use one as management is unresponsive. To sum up: I am paying for an unusable major appliance with no end in sight and no offer of compensation for the cost or risk of having to use a laundromat.