House Rent

What recourse do I have?

Tampa, FL
 6 days ago

My studio apartment was delivered to me 8/1/2021 with an unusable stackable washer and dryer. I have made good faith inquiries to the Property manager with no response and to Maintenance with two voicemail responses providing only the promise of another call at some point. I am a public school teacher in Hillsborough County in a classroom which has a plug-in AC unit and no ventilation other than windows. A laundromat environment is notoriously unventilated yet it seems I am going to need to use one as management is unresponsive. To sum up: I am paying for an unusable major appliance with no end in sight and no offer of compensation for the cost or risk of having to use a laundromat.

Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Here's who will get $1,000 in stimulus money before the end of the year.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's a lot more stimulus money coming to some families before the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan sent direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans - that was after Congress approved two other payments. Unemployment payments were expended - most recently, by $300. It also put money in peoples' pockets with a series of changes to tax credits.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
Congress & Courtssunflowerstatejournal.com

Appeals court finds ‘ag-gag’ law unconstitutional

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower-court ruling striking down a state law that critics said criminalized undercover investigations to expose substandard conditions at animal facilities, including factory farms and slaughterhouses. The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found that part of the so-called “ag-gag law,” which has been...
Washington, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Updates for Child Tax Credit payment must be completed by Aug. 30

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature allowing any family receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments to quickly and easily update their mailing address using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, found exclusively on IRS.gov. This feature will help any family that chooses to receive their payment by paper check avoid mailing delays or even having a check returned as undeliverable.
Congress & Courtswiartonecho.com

Court reasons show challenge facing Sauble plan to cut back dunes

Recently released review panel reasons shed light on the challenge South Bruce Peninsula faces to get a permit to carve back the sand dunes and remove vegetation to make roadside pedestrian traffic safer at Sauble Beach. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
LawZDNet

Gordon Legal on robo-debt class action: It was never meant to be a Royal Commission

Representatives from Gordon Legal on Thursday appeared before a Senate committee probing the contentious Centrelink debt recovery scheme, announcing from the outset the class action it brought upon the government was never meant to be a Royal Commission. "The class action was necessarily designed within the constraints of what the...
Lawtheapopkavoice.com

Legal Advice: How to File an Application for a Trademark

Businesses need a brand identity and one of the first steps to take in creating one is to file a trademark on your logo, the slogan representing your business, and your name (the one you use to conduct the business). The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is the official authority that processes a trademark application. Before we get into the details, let’s start with the basics and move our way up to the filing process for a trademark. This way, you will have an idea of the steps involved, the problems you might face, and the methods you can adopt to avoid technical issues.
Personal Financewbhfradio.org

California Stateslashdot.org

Superior Court Judge Rules California's Prop 22 Unconstitutional

Proposition 22 is unconstitutional and unenforceable. That was the ruling made on Friday by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch. He stated that, due to a clause requiring 7/8ths of the state legislature to support any amendments to the law, the proposition could not be enforced. The controversial Nov. 2020 ballot measure was heavily bankrolled by the ride-hailing and food-delivery companies including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. The proposition classified drivers as independent contractors instead of full-time employees.
House RentMarshall News Messenger

BBB:Tips for Renters

BBB is reminding renters to use caution when looking for rental property. In 2020, 7,593 complaints were filed through BBB against apartment complexes and real estate rentals with the majority of the issues revolving around their services, billing and repairs.Likewise, as bogus ads for properties are common, it’s more important than ever for renters to make educated decisions before choosing an apartment or other rental property.
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Child Tax Credit: New Update Address Feature Available on IRS Online Portal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature allowing any family receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments to quickly and easily update their mailing address using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, found exclusively on IRS.gov. This feature will help any family that chooses to receive their payment by paper check avoid mailing delays or even having a check returned as undeliverable.

