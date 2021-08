Looking for something special to give to your maid-of-honor as a way to thank them for all that they’ve done for your big day? Maid-of-honor gifts are a great way not to just ask your friend or loved one to stand beside you on your wedding day, but also can be a way to show how much you appreciate them. After all, maid of honors are usually tasked with most of the pre-party planning, such as bridal showers, bachelorette parties and more. So, finding them a meaningful gift is always a good idea. From rose bottles to personalized tote bags, we’ve rounded up the best maid-of-honor gifts to give your leading lady. Check them out below!