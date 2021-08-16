Cancel
Science

Cave In Saudi Arabia Hiding A Large Mixture Of Bones Including Human Ones

By Jeffrey Olmsted
healththoroughfare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Saudi Arabian cave believed to be a lava tube from ancient times held a gruesome discovery for researchers. The cave had a lot of bones from both animals and humans. The cave is known as Umm Jirsan and it is located under the fields of Harrat Khaybar. The area is found in the northwest region of the country, and it extends from 1.5 kilometers, an impressive size for lava tubes in this country.

