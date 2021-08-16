Milestone Scientific Shares Increase Over 3% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS) increased 17.17%. This is why it happened. The shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS) – a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers – increased 17.17%, going from a previous close of $7.22 to $8.46. Investors responded positively to Digital Media Solutions announcing that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. And as part of the process, the Board will consider a full range of strategic, operational, and financial alternatives.