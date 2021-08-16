Cancel
Alto Tamega Tourism Info Point by AND-RE Arquitectura in Chaves, Portugal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlto Tamega Tourism Info Point by AND-RE Arquitectura. The Alto Tâmega Tourism Info Point, open since september 2020, is the result of a public competition organized by the Intermunicipal Community of Alto Tâmega (CIMAT) that aimed for a Tourism Info Point that represented each of the six municipalities that compose it (Boticas, Chaves, Montalegre, Ribeira de Pena, Valpaços and Vila Pouca de Aguiar). Set in the Tabolado Garden, in Chaves, the building with approximately 100 sqm, with a circular plan, is built using a structural base of timber pillars and beams over a concrete slab and is completely covered in timber battens. The circular timber building relates to its natural surroundings, bringing to its core concept the image that this region represents.

