C.J. Mosley warns sleeping on Jets defense 'won't end well' for opposition

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿C.J. Mosley﻿ has a message for any opponent who thinks it will be the same old Jets in 2021. "If people come with that same mentality, they're going to get their a-- blown out," the veteran linebacker said Saturday night, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "That's 100 percent, whether we're at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there's anything old about this Jets team, it's not going to end well for them."

Related
NFLnewyorkjets.com

C.J. Mosley Says 'It Felt Good' to Be Back on the Field at MetLife Stadium

Back on the field at MetLife Stadium for the Green & White Practice on Saturday night for the first time in nearly two years, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was easy to pick out. Not because his green No. 57 jersey could be seen flashing prominently, but also because of the flowing, red-streaked hair that cascaded out of his helmet.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Green & White Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley Sends a Reminder

For their ninth practice of training camp, the Jets moved to MetLife Stadium on Saturday night and were greeted by the support of more than 13,000 fans. The defense shut out the offense in the opening half, but the offense got going in the second half with four scores. Head...
NFLIdaho8.com

Same old Jets? Mosley says you’ll pay if you sleep on this D

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley was feeling good about after the New York Jets’ 12-7 preseason-opening victory over the Giants. The veteran linebacker was happy to be back on the field after missing most of the past two seasons. He was also brimming with confidence about his defense. Mosley pulled no punches when asked if people might be sleeping on the defensive line. He said things won’t end well for teams if they think these are the same old Jets. Mosley says the Jets under Robert Saleh and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have a fast and explosive defense that could give quarterbacks trouble.
NFLUSA Today

Jarrad Davis, not C.J. Mosley, calling Jets' defensive plays at practice

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, C.J. Mosley doesn’t appear to be the one relaying plays to the rest of the defense during practice. That responsibility has fallen to strongside linebacker Jarrad Davis, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Davis, who the Jets signed this offseason, called defensive plays at...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

C.J. Mosley Is Back Where He Belongs at Heart of Jets' Defense

C.J. Mosely returned to game action for the first time since early in the 2019 season, making an immediate impact in the Jets' 12-7 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night. On the game's first play from scrimmage, Giants QB Mike Glennon attempted a pass deep over...
NFLYardbarker

LB C.J. Mosley feeling confident after return to MetLife

Donning a New York Jets jersey for the first time since October 2019, C.J. Mosley couldn’t hide his confidence. It had been over 500 days since New York Jets fans got to see their team play a sanctioned football game at MetLife Stadium in person. Perhaps only an on-field attendee, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, had to wait longer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously. An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:
NFLNFL

Dave Gettleman 'happy' with how Odell Beckham Jr. trade has worked out for Giants

The New York Giants are slated to join the Cleveland Browns for joint practices this week, which means an ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ reunion for Big Blue. The club shipped the star receiver to Cleveland in March of 2019. In exchange, the Giants received safety ﻿Jabrill Peppers﻿ and two draft picks that became first-round defensive tackle ﻿Dexter Lawrence﻿ and third-round edge-rusher ﻿Oshane Ximines﻿.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'I love' Gardner Minshew

Just about everybody with eyes believes Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will start over Gardner Minshew even though head coach Urban Meyer has suggested he's hosting a legitimate quarterback competition this summer. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer had high praise for Minshew...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Jalen Hurd sidelined after latest setback; Joe Staley makes coaching debut

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Add another ailment to Jalen Hurd's medical file. The 49ers' injury plagued wide receiver will not participate in joint practices with the Chargers this week or play in Sunday's preseason game against Los Angeles because of knee tendinitis.

