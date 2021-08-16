C.J. Mosley warns sleeping on Jets defense 'won't end well' for opposition
C.J. Mosley has a message for any opponent who thinks it will be the same old Jets in 2021. "If people come with that same mentality, they're going to get their a-- blown out," the veteran linebacker said Saturday night, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "That's 100 percent, whether we're at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there's anything old about this Jets team, it's not going to end well for them."www.nfl.com
