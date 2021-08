Becky Lynch fans want her to be the replacement for Sasha Banks for WWE SummerSlam! Sasha Banks was scheduled for the SmackDown Women's Championship match against the defending Bianca Belair, but worrying reports started to pop up last weekend when the two of them were pulled from a string of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." It was then reported that there was a concern over the SummerSlam match as of this past Monday, but those concerns seemed to be alleviated when the two of them had been cleared and Belair was able to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.