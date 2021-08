Despite achieving, ahem, moral victories, in the first two games of the series, there was no such silver lining in this one, as the Mets lost 14-4 to complete a three game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers. Carlos Carrasco had a disastrous start, the bulk bullpen arms weren’t much better (Jake Reed excepted) and the offense was somehow even worse than all that, going hitless with RISP. If you’d not already given up on the season, it’d be understandable to do so after last night.