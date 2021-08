A new analysis of Neanderthal genomes suggests the ancient blood that once pumped through this long-extinct population of archaic humans had more in common with modern human blood than scientists realized. While it was long assumed that Neanderthals all possessed blood type O, a new study of previously sequenced genomes of three Neanderthal individuals shows polymorphic variations in their blood, indicating they also carried other blood types found in the ABO blood group system. This means Neanderthal blood not only came in the form of blood type O – which was the only confirmed kind before this, based on a prior analysis...