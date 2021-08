PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after a cat was found shot to death in Carrick. Police say the cat had gone missing from its owners and was found dead by a woman in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Overbrook Boulevard on July 29. (Photo: Provided) The cat had a large wound on its backside, and police say a necropsy revealed that it was killed by a pellet from a pellet gun. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Andrews is facing two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of discharging a firearm or air gun in...