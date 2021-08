Few people in sports media are as confident that Urban Meyer will struggle as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars as ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. During a recent call-in segment on The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum asserted that Meyer will struggle because he can’t handle losses. He said that with the team the Jacksonville Jaguars have, Meyer will lose a lot early on, and it will eat at him. In the end, he expects Meyer will “self-destruct.”