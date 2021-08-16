Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Walz green lights National Guard to help fight Minnesota wildfires

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcXfk_0bSzp3Ic00
The Greenwood Fire as it burned in Superior National Forest on Sunday, Aug. 15.  Credit: USDA Forest Service

Soldiers and airmen from the Minnesota National Guard will help respond to wildfires burning in northern Minnesota.

The Greenwood Fire erupted Sunday afternoon near Greenwood Lake in Superior National Forest and quickly burned several hundred acres, with the U.S. Forest Service saying late Sunday night that the fire was "moving very quickly due to strong gusts of wind and dry vegetation."

Monday's forecast in the Northland calls for hot and sunny conditions with a southwest wind gusting up to 20 mph, the Duluth office of the National Weather Service says. In fact, hot, breezy and dry conditions are expected through Thursday.

“This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

“The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans.”

The Greenwood Fire prompted evacuations of residents and campers at nearby McDougal Lake as the fire raced to the northeast. An update on the fire's status Monday morning has not been provided.

DJ Reichensperger provided Bring Me The News video (below) of planes flying near the smoke plume of the Greenwood Fire on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvQb6_0bSzp3Ic00

In addition to the Greenwood Fire are the John Elk and the Whelp fires, both of which were located Saturday in remote wilderness areas of the Tofte Ranger District within Superior National Forest. The Whelp Fire had burned approximately five acres as of Sunday night, while the John Elk Fire had burned two acres.

No firefighting crews have been sent to those two fires due to difficult access, limited helicopter resources and safety concerns.

Hundreds of wildfires have been fueled by extremely dry conditions this summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, areas of Polk and Beltrami counties in northwestern Minnesota have experienced the driest year-to-date in 127 years of record-keeping.

The latest drought update showed 42% of Minnesota in extreme or exceptional drought, with the exceptional drought hitting the state for the first time since drought levels were introduced in 1999.

Earlier in August, the Minnesota National Guard deployed 10 troops and a Blackhawk helicopter to provide medical support and air suppression at wildfires in Washington.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Beltrami, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
State
Washington State
Greenwood, MN
Government
City
Greenwood, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Superior National Forest#The U S Forest Service#Minnesotans#The John Elk Fire#The U S Drought Monitor#Blackhawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Aug. 20 Live: Today's top Minnesota stories

Greenwood Fire surpasses 4,700 acres with 'extreme fire behavior' likely Friday. The Greenwood Fire, located in Lake County and the Superior National Forest, blossomed into a 4,734-acre wildfire as of Thursday night, and the blaze is zero percent contained. "Day and night shift fire crews continued structure protection on the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

About 150 vendors aren't returning to the Minnesota State Fair this year

More than 100 vendors have decided not to return to the Minnesota State Fair this year, for reasons that includes COVID-19 and staffing shortages. Danielle Dullinger, a spokesperson for Minnesota State Fair, told Bring Me The News on Friday that about 150 vendors chose not to return, but in a regular year, anywhere between 75 and 100 vendors choose not to return for various reasons.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota ready to welcome Afghan refugee families, Walz and Flanagan tell White House

Minnesota is ready to welcome Afghan refugee families displaced by the recent upheaval, the governor's office told the White House this week. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, the office announced, saying Minnesota "is eager to uphold that tradition by welcoming families and children and providing the stable foundation they need to rebuild their lives, achieve their highest potential, and contribute to our state."
Greenwood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Greenwood Fire swells again, now at 3,200 acres and completely uncontained

The Greenwood Fire in northern Minnesota continues to grow at a rapid pace, swelling by more then 1,000 acres over the past 24 hours. Authorities estimate the size of the blaze at about 3,200 acres as of Wednesday morning, with fire quickly consuming dry timber in a large area just southwest of Isabella, Minnesota. It was first detected around 3 p.m. Sunday, with dry, windy conditions accelerating its expansion from a few hundred acres, to 1,000, then at least 2,000 and now 3,200.
Iowa StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Winnebago Industries moving corporate HQ from Iowa to Eden Prairie

Winnebago Industries will move its corporate headquarters from northern Iowa to Eden Prairie later this year. The outdoor lifestyle brand, which manufactures products including motor homes, trailers and boats, is currently headquartered in Forest City Iowa. Winnebago Industries operates the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands. The company announced...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

26,500 turkeys die in Minnesota barn fire

A barn fire in southwest Minnesota killed an estimated 26,500 turkeys on Wednesday. The fire was reported at 1:26 a.m. at a turkey barn located on 695th Avenue, about 2 1/2 miles north of Morton, according to the Renville County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews from Morton, Franklin, Olivia, Danube and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy