PG&E has brought back power to all customers affected by the planned power shutoffs on Tuesday. Over half of the customers already got power back by late Wednesday night. Customers in Sonoma, Napa, and Mendocino counties had their power brought back yesterday morning, and the rest of the counties had power brought back last night. Meanwhile, PG&E has identified at least 10 instances of weather-related damage and hazards in the affected areas. At least four of these had the potential to cause wildfire ignitions if PG&E had not de-energized power lines. Examples include damaged equipment and vegetation and other debris on power lines. More hazard and damage reports are being evaluated.