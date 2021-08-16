Mendocino County Women’s Organizations Celebrating Woman’s Sufferage at the Kelley House

Mendocino County women’s organizations are planning a belated celebration of women winning the vote on Saturday, August 21, from 1 – 3 pm on the Kelley House lawn in Mendocino. California State Treasurer Fiona Ma is the keynote speaker. The League of Women Voters of Mendocino County (LWV), Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC), Soroptimist, and Cloud Forest Institute postponed the 100 year anniversary event scheduled for last year due to Covid. This year’s celebration will include music by the Coast Women’s Choir, oral histories, poetry and speeches. Priscilla Comen and Jane Person plan to portray suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Carrie Chapman Catt, and Loreto Rojas will speak about new citizen voting. Fort Bragg city council member and Soroptomist Tess Albin-Smith will moderate. A parade at 1 PM will start and finish at the Kelley House to kick off the program.