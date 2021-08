It's been another year, and the Blue Jackets are in a similar situation when it comes to goaltending. Both Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo have contracts with the team this season, but this time, both of them will be unrestricted free agents after the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL season. There were loud whispers that the club has been looking to move Korpisalo, especially during the trade deadline last year, but such a move never came to fruition.