Afghan government collapses, Taliban seize control: 5 essential reads
Panic and chaos grips Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents captured the capital city of Kabul and the president fled on Aug. 15, 2021. There would be "no transitional government in Afghanistan," Taliban officials told Reuters news service. The insurgent group "expects a complete handover of power" - though many nations may not recognize a Taliban government that took power through armed struggle rather than continuing the now-failed internationally mediated peace negotiations.www.birminghamstar.com
