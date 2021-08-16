Joshua Roush Charged With Murdering Tenant At Malden Home

MALDEN (CBS) – A man is accused of murdering his tenant after a brutal attack at a home in Malden.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said police were called to the house on Presley Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found a man dead on the sidewalk with what they described as “extensive sharp force injuries to his body.”

“The officers observed initially his left arm below the elbow was almost completely severed,” a prosecutor said in court.

Police later learned he had been in an argument earlier with 43-year-old Joshua Roush of Malden. They said Roush was “armed with a weapon” and killed the man, who was his tenant.

Roush then barricaded himself inside the house and heavily armed police were called in. He eventually came out and was arrested by detectives early Monday morning.

Once inside the home, police discovered several weapons. “One particular sword that they did observe to have some red brown staining on it,” a prosecutor said.

Roush was arraigned on a murder charge Monday afternoon in Malden District Court. A judge ordered him held without bail; his next case date is Sept. 29.

Neighbors say Roush kept to himself. “It’s pretty crazy that someone I see a lot just did something like that,” neighbor Victor Melo said.

“I feel bad because the next-door neighbors have kids, and seeing a bunch of blood on your stoop is going to be traumatizing,” neighbor Eyarm Tay said.

Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis assured residents this is an isolated incident. “We responded, did our jobs professionally, effectively and that this neighborhood remains a very safe place to live,” Molis said.

Prosecutors say Roush has a record from several other states including 11 years in jail for attempted second degree murder.