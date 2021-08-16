Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that asked to be unnamed. The grower is an agriculture innovator in Japan with its high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities ('CEA').

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Co2#European Union#Co2 Gro Inc#Blonf#Cea#Japanese#Chiba University#Co2 Delivery Solutions#Eu#North American#Social And Governance#Es G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Related
Energy Industrydallassun.com

NTPC commissions largest floating solar PV project

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC ) Ltd, has commissioned the largest floating solar PV project of 25MW on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal station in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. According to the press statement from the Ministry of power on Saturday, this is...
Retaildallassun.com

Fertiliser volume expected to moderate marginally in FY22

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Primary fertiliser sales volume during first four months of FY22 registered 11 per cent decline compared to 4M FY21, mainly due to the base effect as during H1 FY21 fertiliser sales witnessed an upsurge owing to panic buying by farmers following Covid-19 pandemic led lockdown.
Worlddallassun.com

China-Arab e-commerce trade booms along "online Silk Road"

YINCHUAN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- At an exhibition booth at the ongoing fifth China-Arab States Expo, Yang Wanlong has been attracting a lot of domestic and foreign customers for his two products on display: nutritious Morchella fungi and high-quality activated carbon. Yang, 27, runs a cross-border e-commerce company, and this...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Itochu inks hydrogen pact in Australia

Itochu, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure, North Queensland Bulk Ports, and Brookfield Asset Management will look to produce and store hydrogen utilising port land at the Dalrymple Bay Terminal in Queensland. Japan’s Itochu Corp signed an agreement with Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI), North Queensland Bulk Ports, and Brookfield Asset Management to conduct...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Lithium Commences Environmental Assessment Process With BLM, Updates Plan Of Operations And Provides Update On Work Programs At TLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") is currently reviewing an Administrative Draft Environmental Assessment ("EA") for American Lithium's proposed Plan of Operations ("PO") for its Tonopah Lithium Claims Project ("TLC"). This PO was filed in January 2021 and accepted as complete by the BLM in June 2021 (see press release dated June 17, 2021).
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Sound Agriculture obtains $45 million investment to advance novel tech platforms

Venture capital keeps flowing into new agricultural companies. Sound Agriculture has announced that it has secured a $45 million investment led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer. Northpond Ventures, a science and technology-driven venture capital firm also participated in the round, along with existing investors Cavallo...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol "EHT"

Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel generators. EHT's solar technology combined with Windular's wind system will provide clients with a full...
AgricultureConfectionary News

Dominica relaunches its cocoa sector to compete on global market

The Commonwealth of Dominica is setting an agenda to position itself as one the best cocoa producers on the international market by developing better agricultural practices and infrastructure. The Caribbean island has unique, fine-flavoured cocoa that has won prestigious recognition in product quality within the past decade and the initiative...
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Cox Enterprises Acquires High-Tech Greenhouse Grower BrightFarms

Cox Enterprises has acquired indoor farming company BrightFarms, the two companies announced today via press release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies noted that the acquisition will be key to helping Cox Enterprises build out a “multibillion cleantech business” by 2030. Multi-industry conglomerate Cox is in...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Report 2021: Japan - A Unique Case Of Environment Driven And Energy Driven Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) estimated at US$837.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Responsible governance of gene editing in agriculture and the environment

To the Editor — Gene editing and other biotechnologies have the potential to address urgent dilemmas in the environment, human health and food security1,2,3,4,5. However, these technologies also raise potential for societal concerns, environmental and health risks, and conflicts with cultural and spiritual values2,4. Previous experience with the introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the food system has in some instances resulted in public mistrust, underscoring the need for greater transparency, better governance and improved oversight of the deployment of these technologies2,6.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Agile IoT Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | ByteLight (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Panasonic Corp (Japan), Qualcomm Inc. (US)

The ' Agile IoT market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Agile IoT market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Agile IoT market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Agriculturedallassun.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive sales partnership agreement with Spain based Jose Andres Garcia Munoz ('Jose Andres'). Jose Andres is a Spanish horticulture and berry industry veteran who has widespread contacts in the Spanish protected agriculture market. His expertise is in helping protected agriculture operators improve cultivation practices and yields using new technologies.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB: BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the commencement of a CO2 Delivery Solutions" commercial feasibility at a significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer ("the LP").
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat) in Greater China

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & HONG KONG & SHANGHAI & FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2021-- Epizyme, Inc. (“Epizyme”) (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, and HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“ HUTCHMED ”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13), today announce a collaboration to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize TAZVERIK ® in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the “Territory”).
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Sorghum growers address sustainable agriculture, 30-by-30 issues

The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) recently passed two significant resolutions in support of the rights of Nebraska farmers and to promote environmental sustainability in agriculture. NeSPA adopted a resolution in support of the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action’s “Decade of Ag.” USFRA is a coalition of farmers and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ocugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 84,000 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 14,100 shares of common stock to five hired employees. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of August 16, 2021, as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Lafayette, COPosted by
Benzinga

urban-gro Stock Slightly Up After Announcing Record Financial Results In Q2 2021, Continues To Provide Cannabis-Focused Agricultural Solutions

Cannabis-focused engineering design and services company urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced record financial results Wednesday for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, the company achieved profitability for the first time in its history, record revenue in the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, as well as a strong project backlog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy