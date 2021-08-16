Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Wise has opened the door to US-based customers and retail and institutional investors seeking to invest in the company from September 2021. Debuting in a historic direct listing on July 7, Wise went public as London's largest ever tech listing at £8 billion, and is up nearly 14% to date. Today’s announcement of a new “American Depositary Receipt” (ADR) will enable investors from across the pond to purchase and trade shares in Wise - previously this was only available for UK and EU-based residents. ADRs are a vehicle that allow US investors to purchase shares in foreign companies without the need for cross-border or cross-currency transactions.