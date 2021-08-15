Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Copper, Quigley lead Sky to 87-75 OT win over Storm

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime. Copper made two free throws to give the Sky an 85-83 lead with 1:40 to play. After Chicago got a stop on the other end, Ezi Magbegor blocked a layup by Copper. Candace Parker grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a put-back attempt but again secured the rebound before making a short basket to cap the scoring with 1:06 left. Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Sky
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Candace Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm#Ap#The Chicago Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAChicago Sun-Times

Sky return from break with overtime win vs. Storm

Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley made five three-pointers and finished with 17 and the Sky outlasted the Storm 87-85 in overtime Sunday at Wintrust Arena. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Candace Parker 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Sky (11-10), who played their first game since July 10 because of the WNBA’s break for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Candace Parker pushes Sky past Storm in OT

Candace Parker's putback with 1:06 left in overtime Sunday enabled the Chicago Sky to hold off the Seattle Storm for an 87-85 win in Chicago. Seattle (16-6), which entered the game with the WNBA's best record, had a chance to force a second overtime. But Jewell Loyd, who scored a game-high 26 points but made just 7 of 30 shots, missed a driving layup that Parker rebounded just before time expired.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Allisha Gray paces Wings in win over Sky

Allisha Gray had 20 points as the visiting Dallas Wings snapped a four-game skid with Tuesday night's 80-76 win over the Chicago Sky. Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half and Isabelle Harrison also had 15 as the Wings (10-13) overcame a 38.5-percent shooting night by outrebounding the Sky (11-11) 45-32 - including 15 on the offensive end.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Quigley scores 27 in Sky's home loss to Dallas

Allisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 80-76 on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena. Ogunbowale beat the shot clock with a long 3-pointer to give Dallas a 75-68 lead with...
NBAWNBA.com

Quigley’s 3-Point Performance Not Enough as Sky Fall to Wings, 76-80

● Already Chicago’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Sky guard Allie Quigley moved to 17th all-time in career three-pointers made in the WNBA on Tuesday, as she knocked down seven triples during Chicago’s 76-80 loss to Dallas. Her performance from beyond the arc also matched the franchise’s single-game record in made threes set by Stacey Dales in 2007.
NBAPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Predictions for the Sky’s new starting five

James Wade is done giving out chances. At least, that’s what he said after the Sky’s 80-76 loss to the Dallas Wings earlier in the week. Against the Minnesota Lynx Saturday there will be a new lineup for the Sky. “I expect us to [have a different starting five] for...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics legend Ray Allen is out-of-nowhere becoming a head coach

NBA Hall of Famer and one of the best sharpshooters in the history of the game, Ray Allen, has landed a job as a head coach. Unfortunately, it isn’t in the NBA or in the college ranks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Allen has become the new head coach at Gulliver Prep School in Florida, as the Boston Celtics legend embarks on a new career.
Miami, FLtheScore

Ray Allen named coach at Miami prep school

Ray Allen is gearing up to bring another title to Miami - as the boys' basketball coach at Gulliver Prep. Allen is now listed in the school's staff directory, the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman notes. The retired sharpshooter, who hit an all-time record 2,973 3-pointers in his Hall...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Cade Cunningham Hopes Kawhi Leonard Guards Him

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham recently requested a challenge most NBA players have nightmares about. In a recent video from Whistle Sports, the 2021 no. 1 overall pick said he believes teams will be sending their most elite defensive player to guard him, and cited one name in particular. I...
NBAchatsports.com

Young Utah Jazz guard excites veterans with his summer flight

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest is gradually becoming must-see entertainment. Last week, Trent Forrest inked a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz for the upcoming season. This news came a few months after the 6-foot-4, 210-pound natural floor general enjoyed some encouraging moments for the league-leading 52-20 Jazz team toward the end of his rookie campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy