Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

AM Prep-Kickers

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

WOMAN USING GUN’S LASER SIGHT TO PLAY WITH CAT SHOOTS FRIEND. KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat. A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon says she was visiting a Kenosha apartment Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun. According to the complaint filed Thursday, the woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off. Authorities say the man was shot in the thigh and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The San Diego Padres#The St Louis Browns#The Cincinnati Reds#German#German#Cpr#Chihuahua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
California Statewcn247.com

California hiker dies in Death Valley, heatstroke suspected

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth. Park officials say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. That day temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Officials say park rangers received a report of a suspected heatstroke Wednesday afternoon and set on foot to look for Stanback. They say he was already dead when the rangers found him. Last month, the National Weather Service said Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees.
NFLwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4. Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis Patiño pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.
MLBwcn247.com

Yanks’ Cole to make 2nd start since COVID break

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list when New York hosts Minnesota today. Cole pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He was up to 100 mph with his fastball and said he felt strong despite a 2 ½ week break forced by his positive virus test. Fellow right-hander Kenta Maeda starts for the Twins. The Yankees beat the Twins 10-2 last night for their eighth win in a row.
NFLwcn247.com

Floyd Reese, GM of Titans’ Super Bowl team, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The general manager of the Tennessee Titans’ lone Super Bowl team has died. Floyd Reese's family informed the team of his death. The radio station where he worked until mid-December said he had cancer. Floyd took over as GM just as the NFL introduced the salary cap and he rebuilt a team that made seven straight playoff appearances. Under Reese, the Titans reached two AFC championship games in four seasons. He helped oversee the franchise’s move from Houston to Nashville in 1997 and spent 13 seasons as general manager. The former coach also was a senior adviser for the New England Patriots. Floyd Reese was 73 years old.
Jersey City, NJwcn247.com

Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The final round of The Northern Trust has been pushed back to Monday because of approaching Hurricane Henri along the northeastern shores. The PGA Tour decided to shut down Liberty National on Sunday about an hour before the leaders began the third round. Saturday's third round is proceeding as scheduled. Henri became a hurricane late Saturday morning. The New Jersey coast across from Manhattan was under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch. It will be the second time in 10 years the tournament was disrupted by a hurricane. It also happened in 2011 at Plainfield when the event was shortened to 54 holes.
Kentucky Statewcn247.com

Filly escapes racetrack, runs on Kentucky highway

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A 2-year-old filly got loose before a race at a Kentucky track and ran onto a highway alongside cars before being apprehended. The filly named Bold and Bossy got loose on her way to the starting gate at Ellis Park and unseated her jockey. She then ran off the track and over a levee heading to U.S. 41. Bold and Bossy ran briefly onto Interstate 69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway, with a posse of trainers chasing her in their vehicles. A man and woman eventually caught the filly, who lost two shoes, had cuts and was dehydrated from her escapade.
Environmentwcn247.com

Hurricane postpones final round of Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The approach of Hurricane Henri has prompted the PGA Tour to postpone tomorrow’s final round of The Northern Trust until Monday. Today’s third round is proceeding as scheduled. The New Jersey coast across from Manhattan has been placed under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch. It’s the second time in 10 years the tournament was disrupted by a hurricane. It also happened in 2011 at Plainfield when the event was shortened to 54 holes.
Michigan Statewcn247.com

Briscoe, Hamlin will get chance to settle debate at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — One week after Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe tangled on the track in NASCAR's Cup Series, they'll be back in action Sunday at Michigan. Hamlin already has clinched a playoff spot. Briscoe can make it in with a win. But the question is whether this week's Twitter feud will continue when they get behind the wheel. Hamlin is still seeking his first victory of the season, as is Kevin Harvick, who also can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Harvick has won four of the last five Michigan races, including three straight.
New York City, NYwcn247.com

Saturday BusinessMinute

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher in Friday trading on Wall Street, but not enough to erase losses from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 added 0.8% but still posted a weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index set a record high on Monday. Trading was mostly subdued with earnings reporting season winding down for U.S. companies and relatively few economic reports. Ross Stores fell 2.7% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 7.3% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26%.
Brainerd, MNwcn247.com

Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fifth straight event Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Coming off her first victory of the season Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, Force had a 3.675-second run a track-record 334.98 in the final qualifying session. Bob Tasca III was the fastest in Funny Car with a 3.870 at 334.15 in a Ford Mustang.
Nashville, TNwcn247.com

Radio host who regretted vaccine hesitancy dies of COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61. Nashville radio station Super Talk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday. Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it. He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.
wcn247.com

Woody Austin birdies 18th to take Boeing Classic lead

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th on Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic. The 57-year-old Austin had three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles. Austin was at 10-under 134 at Snoqualmie Ridge. Furyk and Montgomerie, playing in the same group, each shot 67. The 51-year-old Furyk won in his first two senior starts last year and took the U.S. Senior Open last month in Nebraska. The 58-year-old Montgomerie won the last of his seven senior titles in 2019. He birdied the final two holes.
MLBwcn247.com

Royals' Bubic has no-hitter through 6 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has thrown six hitless innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, walked Frank Schwindel with one out in the first for Chicago’s only baserunner through six innings. He has nine strikeouts and 81 pitches, 56 for strikes. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated.
Michigan Statewcn247.com

AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple-OT

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger took the lead with four laps left in regulation and held on through three overtimes to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan International Speedway. Six days after winning the Cup Series’ Brickyard 200 at Indianapolis, Allmendinger beat Brandon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds in, at 139 laps, the longest Xfinity contest ever on the two-mile track. Allmendinger has won three Xfinity victories this season and eight overall. Noah Gragson finished third, and Berry was fourth.
NFLwcn247.com

Virus protocols sideline Dallas assistant Quinn, DT Watkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins have been sent home from a preseason game against Houston because of COVID-19 protocols. The club says 93% of players are vaccinated along with every member of the football staff. It's the first virus-related development for Dallas since reporting to training camp in California last month. The Cowboys moved camp to their practice facility this past week.
MLSwcn247.com

Red Bulls-New York FC game postponed by Henri

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions. Heavy rain from Tropic Storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off. The match has not been rescheduled with the All-Star game set for Wednesday.
MLBwcn247.com

Jones drives in career-best 4 RBIs, Astros rout M's 15-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Houston Astros routed the Seattle Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1. The victory comes after Houston won the series opener 12-3 on Friday night. The AL West-leading Astros are 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season and have outscored them 41-12 in those games.
Eugene, ORwcn247.com

Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah bested her gold-medal winning time in Tokyo at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, and Sha’Carri Richardson finished last in her return to the track after controversy. Thompson-Herah ran the 100 meters in 10.54 seconds, the best time in the world this year as well as a meet record and a personal best. She topped her Olympic-record 10.61 in Tokyo as she edged closer to Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record 10.49 set in 1988. The Diamond League race at Hayward Field was heralded as Richardson’s return to the sport after a positive marijuana test, as well as a showdown against the Jamaicans that many had hoped to see in Japan.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Sullivan scores in 87th, Philadelphia ties Montreal 1-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night. Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass. Montreal opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres’ cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter. Philadelphia is unbeaten in nine home matches.
NFLwcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. New York City FCatNew York8 p.m.(Postponed) Kansas CityatChi Cubs2:20 p.m. San FranciscoatOakland4:07 p.m. MinnesotaatN-Y Yankees1:05 p.m.(Postponed) DetroitatToronto1:07 p.m. Chi White SoxatTampa Bay1:10 p.m. TexasatBoston1:10 p.m. SeattleatHouston2:10 p.m. L-A AngelsatCleveland7:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. MiamiatCincinnati1:10 p.m. WashingtonatMilwaukee2:10 p.m. PittsburghatSt. Louis2:15 p.m. ArizonaatColorado3:10 p.m. PhiladelphiaatSan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy