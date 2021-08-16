Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:NWN opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.