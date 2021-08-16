Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Innovest Global Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Natural Gas Supplier

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a supplier of natural gas located in the Midwest. The transaction would be completed by share exchange and expected to close at the end of Q3, 2021.

www.dallassun.com

