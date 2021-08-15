Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays use 4 homers to avoid sweep, top Mariners 8-3

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep with an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Hernández and Grichuk each hit their 20th homers of the season as part of Toronto’s three-run second inning against Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert, and the Blue Jays escaped Seattle without losing more ground in the American League wild-card race. Alejandro Kirk added a two-out, two-run double in the third inning and the offensive surge, along with a solid start from Steven Matz, snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jays.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Teoscar Hernández
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Seattle Mariners#The Blue Jays#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBwesb.com

Angels Top Blue Jays 6-3

The Los Angeles Angels topped the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 last night in L.A. Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball to win his third consecutive start, and he also doubled and scored an early run to help the Angels out to an early 5-0 lead that Toronto could not come back from.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners and maturing Jarred Kelenic host Blue Jays

Jarred Kelenic's maturation continues on a daily basis. The Seattle Mariners' 22-year-old center fielder was humbled earlier this season in his first trip to the major leagues, batting .096 in 23 games and mired in an 0-for-39 slump when he was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma. Kelenic returned following the...
MLBwcn247.com

Mariners draw bases-loaded walk in 9th, beat Blue Jays 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 for their third straight win. Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro sparked the winning rally with two-out walks against Adam Cimber. Luis Torrens reached when his comebacker glanced off the top of Cimber’s glove, loading the bases. Brad Hand then came in and walked Kelenic on four straight pitches, sending the Mariners to their fourth win in five games overall.
MLBarcamax.com

Blue Jays have lesson for rookie pitcher Logan Gilbert as they keep Mariners from a sweep

SEATTLE — The learning process for Logan Gilbert in his rookie season has been filled with lessons, reminders and teachable moments. But one underlying theme has emerged from his debut back on May 12 and carried over into his latest start Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Jays: His mid-90s fastball is his best pitch and the key to his success, but finding consistency and confidence with his slider, change-up and curveball will ultimately make him successful at the MLB level.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners Preview: Toronto Blue Jays Edition

After the Mariners completed another series win against the Texas Rangers yesterday (shoutout to Marco Gonzalez for throwing an absolute gem – talk about a guy rounding into form at just the right time), our beloved Seattle Mariners sit at 4.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot (NYY at 2 games back and TOR at 2.5 games back).
MLBFOX Sports

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (9-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) LINE: Mariners +107, Blue Jays -125; over/under is 9...
MLBseattlepi.com

Torrens' HR, 5 RBIs lift Mariners over Blue Jays 9-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough Saturday night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners. Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners defeat Bo Bichette, lose to rest of Blue Jays lineup, 8-3

Today’s matchup was billed as “Logan Gilbert’s fastball against the Blue Jays’ lineup of fastball hitters” and for the first inning, it looked like Gilbert might come out on top, as he sliced through Toronto’s 1-2-3 hitters in a 14-pitch inning where he threw 12 fastballs, all at 97-98 MPH, and struck out Bo Bichette. Unfortunately, that would be the only easy inning Gilbert would have all day.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals sweep two-game set with Toronto Blue Jays in D.C. with 8-5 win...

Josiah Gray gave up two solo homers in six innings, for the only two runs he allowed, but a three-run home run by Juan Soto in the first kept the Washington Nationals ahead through five, and they added a run on a Ryan Zimmerman single in the sixth, 4-2, but Ryne Harper took over on the mound in the seventh and gave up a leadoff walk, one-out, two-run home run, and then a solo shot in the next at bat as the Toronto Blue Jays jumped out to a 5-4 lead.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Ty France’s 11th-inning homer gives Mariners 9-8 win and sweep in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas on Thursday, after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth. Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Box Score. France...
MLBWXYZ

Tigers beat Blue Jays in 10 innings, as Cabrera stuck on 499

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday night. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...
MLBFresno Bee

Peralta, Tigers to take on Ryu, Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers (59-65, third in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-57, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -261, Tigers +216;...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Ryu cruises through 7 innings, Blue Jays beat Tigers 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien each homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Randal Grichuk, Hyun Jin Ryu fuel Blue Jays past Tigers

Randal Grichuk belted a two-run homer and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Marcus Semien added his 30th home run of the season as the Blue Jays ended a three-game losing...
MLBbardown.com

Kolten Wong put his ridiculous baseball IQ on display by scoring a run on a foul pop-up

A few days after stealing a base against Yadier Molina, Kolten Wong was at it again with some risky but tremendous base running on Saturday afternoon. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Omar Narváez hit a pop-up into foul territory around first base and usually anyone on base would stay put for something like that. However, that wasn’t the case for Wong on this play, as he quickly scanned his surroundings and then took off for home.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Connects for late homer

Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Angels. Gurriel, who had entered the game for left fielder Corey Dickerson (back) in the fifth inning, took Raisel Iglesias deep to left field in the ninth inning to round out the scoring. It was the second straight game with a homer for Gurriel, who has put together a 5-for-9 stretch with five RBI over his last three contests. He'll continue to maintain regular at-bats going forward, particularly if Dickerson's injury keeps him out of the outfield/designated hitter rotation for any length of time.
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Mariners read most of a Seneca quote, get inspired, crush Blue Jays 9-3

Stoicism and baseball fandom go hand in hand, particularly with this particular franchise. The Seattle Mariners have healthy cynicism over their history with underwhelming play on the field, disinterest and negligence in the front office, and their share of scandals and snafus off of it. Through it all, fans and baseball lovers in the Pacific Northwest or simply captured for one reason or another by the spirit of Northwest Green have tuned in to the M’s in search of solace, delight, entertainment, and community. It doesn’t have to perfect baseball, but it would be nice, and tonight was the rare, precious evening Seattle saw nearly everything go their way.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Snaps homer drought

Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners. Grichuk went yard for the first time since July 28, and he ended an 18-game power drought as a result. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .205 since the beginning of the month, though, so he hasn't been an appealing fantasy alternative even if he has displayed decent power numbers all year long. Grichuk has reached the 20-homer plateau for the fifth time over the last six seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy