If you’re an avid consumer in the beauty space, you’re likely accustomed to the overwhelming options and disappointing promises. I know I am – I’ve been burned by savvy marketing more times than I care to admit. Words like “miracle,” “instant,” and “guaranteed” seem to rule the realm. As a result, it can be difficult to determine which products are an advertising scheme, and which are on the level. After learning more about the company and experiencing their products, first hand, I can tell you that 7E Wellness is very much the latter.