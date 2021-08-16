Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 ways companies can help advance racial equity

kezi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: Opinion by Dan Schulman, Robert F. Smith and Rich Lesser for CNN Business Perspectives. Amid the national reckoning over racial inequality, corporations and foundations across the country have pledged roughly $11 billion to support causes that promote racial equity. Yet to date, only about half of that promised amount — roughly $5.8 billion — appears to have translated into real investments in the many organizations that are working day in and day out to create lasting change in communities of color. This slow pace of investment must be addressed if we are to successfully tackle the urgent and pervasive challenges before us.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Schulman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vista Equity Partners#Infrastructure#Rich Lesser#Cdfi#Black Americans#Prosper Birmingham#The Urban League#Csr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
SocietyWashington Post

We Can’t Educate Our Way to Racial Economic Equity

Last month, Senate Democrats released a $3.5 billion budget package that they hope to pass alongside a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill later this summer. Advocates for educational equity applauded the specter of free community college and a long-overdue expansion of the Pell program that has, for decades, formed the cornerstone of college access for Black students. The inclusion of training dollars in the infrastructure legislation is key to making good on the bill’s economic — and equity — intent.
EconomyWestport News

How to Overcome Workplace Inequality and Reach Gender Parity

One in four women reports stalling their career or leaving the workforce due to the impact of Covid-19. Women have lost a net of 5.4 million jobs during the pandemic — nearly one million more than men. Black, Hispanic, and Asian women accounted for every single job loss in December...
World Economic Forum

The 6 Ps of empowering youth social entrepreneurs

• Youth social entrepreneurs are becoming pillars of resilience in the COVID recovery period. • It is imperative to create a favourable ecosystem for emerging social entreprises. • Organizations such as the COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs can provide a framework for youth social entrepreneurs. The profound devastation on...
Harrisonburg, VAbreezejmu.org

How social responsibility is becoming a focus for investors

The U.N. have added a renewed sense of alarm to rising temperatures, calling them a “code red for humanity.”. In a report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change earlier this month, the U.N. affirmed that human activity was the cause of rising temperatures and sea levels, stressing that a “strong and sustained” reduction in carbon emissions is necessary to limit climate change and improve air quality.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Why Is the ESG Focus on Private Companies, Not the Government?

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles have emerged to dominate the corporate governance and investing landscape. The rise of ESG investing threatens to displace the longstanding paradigm in corporate law that the purpose of the corporation is to maximize value for shareholders. ESG investing ignores the role of government in...
EducationTennessee Tribune

Studies Reveal Challenges Diverse Communities Overcome to Achieve Success and Grow Their Wealth

NEW YORK CITY – Merrill Lynch Wealth Management published three studies examining the affluent Black/African American, LGBTQ+ and Hispanic/Latino communities. The first-of-its-kind research reports, titled “Diverse Viewpoints: Understanding Affluence in the U.S.,” aim to better understand how individuals in these diverse communities achieve success and grow their wealth, their motivations and challenges and goals for the future.
Atlanta, GAtheatlantavoice.com

Setting a New Table: Advancing Corporate Racial Equity beyond Statements 

Doing business in Atlanta requires an awareness of and responsiveness to community needs and Atlanta’s civic history – a civic consciousness – that has historically helped the city rise above economic decline when faced with civil unrest. When riots gripped the rest of nation in the wake of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., white business leaders came alongside Black community leaders to stem the tide of violence and to move the community to the forefront in decision making.
BusinessPosted by
Cheddar News

Apple Impact Accelerator Looks to Center Racial Equity in Tackling Climate Change

Tech giant Apple announced 15 Black- and Brown-owned green tech businesses joining its Impact Accelerator program to receive training, expertise, and become prospective future suppliers to Apple. Apple's Alisha Johnson, program lead for its racial equity and justice initiative, explained why the company focused on climate change for its program. "It's a challenge that requires everybody to come to the table," she said. "So, I think you can't have too many cooks in this kitchen. You can't have too many people bring solutions and ideas, and because it's a top priority for Apple — because it's a top priority for so many leaders — we knew this was a space we needed to engage immediately."
Softwaremartechseries.com

Momentive Launches Workplace Equity IQ to Help Companies Measure DEI Like it Matters—and Take Action on the Insights

New software-backed-services offering empowers customers like Headspace and Chime to identify DEI smoke points and chart a course to solving them. Momentive, a leader in agile experience management, today announced the launch of Workplace Equity IQ, a solution that pairs the company’s AI-powered employee engagement solution with specialized professional services from Momentive DEI experts. With Workplace Equity IQ, customers like Headspace and Chime will go beyond merely tracking the representation of diverse groups to truly understand the beliefs and experiences of employees across intersectional identities and use that information to inform their DEI roadmap and HR strategy.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

BiasSync Releases A New 8 Touchstone Proprietary Equity Survey To Help Federal Government Agencies And Companies Better Determine How And Where To Rectify Inequities In The Workplace

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync releases a new, proprietary survey to measure the full breadth of federal agencies and organizations' opportunities, promotion, and other key workplace considerations. With newfound insight, companies can better determine how and where to rectify inequities. The survey's unique 8-touchstone, evidence-based framework analyzes...
EconomyFast Company

5 ways the hybrid workplace can make companies more inclusive

The pandemic created deep divisions in the workforce by eroding opportunity and worsening inequity in our society by destroying people’s livelihoods. But as the country reopens and the economy eases into recovery, I see signs of enduring changes to the way we learn, teach, and work that will help solve the crisis of rising inequality. But we must take action as business leaders to maximize the impact of these trends and usher in a new age of access and opportunity.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Team NEO Report: Racial Equity Efforts Can Help Address Workforce Gaps

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The gap between the number of qualified workers and growing industries in northeastern Ohio could be closed significantly if the racial inequities across the workforce were better addressed, according to a new report from Team NEO. In its 2021 edition of the Misaligned Opportunities report, the regional...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity

FOX Focus - UW Credit Union Racial Equity. At UW Credit Union, our mission is to "improve the financial wellbeing of people." That commitment starts with the 290,000 members we serve and extends to the communities in which they live. Through charitable giving, job creation, sustainable practices and more, UW Credit Union has a rich history of investing in our local communities.
Lansing, MIWLNS

Schor announces completion of racial justice and equity report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside members of the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance (MRJEA) to announce that the Racial Justice and Equity report on the City of Lansing has been completed. The report details internal and external scans done of the City of Lansing. The internal scan begins with...
Salem, MAPosted by
Next City

New Tool Puts Racial Equity at the Center of Community Funding

The South River Revitalization Project in Salem, MA, is one of the first projects to utilize REAPP. (Photo courtesy: MASS Design) As the quest for racial equity gains momentum worldwide, the need has become more urgent for a means to ensure that funding goes to organizations with those ambitious goals.
EconomyHousing Wire

Freddie Mac’s Pam Perry: Addressing racial equity in housing

It was a sunny and extremely humid Thursday morning. Of course, that’s almost standard for Dallas, and it wasn’t going to prevent these three women from showing up to the magazine cover shoot with an energy and excitement that couldn’t be stopped. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and I’d say this cover is worth so much more than that. These three Women of Influence not only carry the grace and lessons of those who have gone before them, but they’re leaving a priceless legacy for the next generation of leaders. Rebecca McDonald, chief product officer at Rocket Mortgage, Pam Perry, Single-Family vice president of Equitable Housing at Freddie Mac, and Hilary Saunders, co-founder and chief broker officer at Side, are all featured on the cover and were named to HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence. I had the honor of sitting down with them to learn more about the projects they’re passionate about, how they’re making a difference and what advice they’d share with those in the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy