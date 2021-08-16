3 ways companies can help advance racial equity
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Schulman, Robert F. Smith and Rich Lesser for CNN Business Perspectives. Amid the national reckoning over racial inequality, corporations and foundations across the country have pledged roughly $11 billion to support causes that promote racial equity. Yet to date, only about half of that promised amount — roughly $5.8 billion — appears to have translated into real investments in the many organizations that are working day in and day out to create lasting change in communities of color. This slow pace of investment must be addressed if we are to successfully tackle the urgent and pervasive challenges before us.www.kezi.com
