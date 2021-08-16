Secretary of State releases publication aimed at voting, election misinformation
The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office released a 31-page informational publication Thursday directed at election misinformation and misconceptions. The publication, compiled by the Elections Division of the Alabama Secretary of State, provides facts and clarifications to a number of election day and post-election day falsities. Including within the slideshow are statistics on voting, registration and turnout, and multiple breakdowns of security and voting processes.www.alreporter.com
Comments / 0