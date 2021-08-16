A masked vigilante on TikTok is revealing the identities of trolls on the platform, claiming to be able to find someone’s real identity in 7 to 8 clicks

The masked vigilante has often been confined to films like Batman and Spiderman, where caped crusaders hide their identities in order to fight the good fight and clear up the streets. In real life, the mask has also been adopted by hacktivist group Anonymous, who specialise in hacking governments or other prominent bodies. And now, the mask has made the jump to TikTok, where activist group The Great Londini seeks to fight online bullying and harassment.