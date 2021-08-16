A masked vigilante on TikTok is revealing the identities of trolls on the platform, claiming to be able to find someone’s real identity in 7 to 8 clicks
Calling themselves the “Great Londini,” a group of masked vigilantes are trawling TikTok to hunt down cyberbullies. The TikTok group claims to be able to find out someone’s real identity within eight clicks. TikTok, however, has suspended and deleted several of the group’s accounts. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 1