Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Back to School 2021: What to Wear for a Return to IRL School

By Louis Almond
Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Back to School season probably means a return to, well, actual school. After a forever of dressing decidedly off-site, making a stylish return to boarding bedrooms, lecture halls, or homecoming parades might take some revision. Here's a lesson from Highsnobiety. Never mind the homework or understanding shifting social...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl#Back To School#Fed#Acne Studios#The Highsnobiety Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Why Is This Bottega Veneta Robe So Expensive?

Some celebs have a golden touch when it comes to style. They can wear just about anything and it instantly positions the piece as a must-have item. With Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breaking the internet on a weekly basis with couple fit pics, we already knew that Rocky held serious style influence, but the fact he’s got us craving a bright green shearling robe (that costs around $9000) is impressive, even for him.
ApparelPosted by
Glamour

12 Cute Fall Outfits to Make Transitional Dressing a Breeze

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It might still be summer, but mentally, we're in sweater-weather mode thinking about all the cute fall outfits to put together as we ease into cooler temps. Transitional looks reign supreme this time of year, making it a veritable fashion playground for mixing and matching pieces from various seasons into your wardrobe.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Naomi Osaka x Levi's Upcycled Denim Collection

Levi's has tapped tennis star Naomi Osaka to create a collection of upcycled denim pieces, celebrating her heritage as well as emphasizes sustainability. Osaka was previously featured in Levi's 501 day campaign alongside Jaden Smith, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford, Barbie Ferreira, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and is now joining the label to create the first collection of its kind. Featuring four limited-edition pieces crafted from upcycled denim, the range uses pre-existing Levi's garments to create a capsule with less impact on the environment.
Apparelwmagazine.com

10 Corset Tops to Wear This Season

Corset tops—long associated with Renaissance Faires, period films and prim Victorian fashions—are suddenly on the way to becoming the stand-out staple of this season’s wardrobe. Who would’ve thought that what was once considered an outdated, constrictive garment would be reclaimed as an article of self-expression for all genders? Our top picks for this fall implement classical details that have been remixed with contemporary touches: Vivienne Westwood added a functional zipper to hers, while LaQuan Smith’s dominatrix-esque take comes in a glossy red faux leather. For a combination of comfort and vintage flare, Molly Goddard presents a ruffled, shirred version. There’s even a particularly cheeky one for the dog lover: A cropped off-white version by Ashley Williams features a cotton-candy-colored poodle portrait, front and center. Paired any of these with loose, low-rise jeans or straight-leg leather trousers for a party-ready look with just the right amount of edge. Here, our top ten favorites of the moment.
ApparelHighsnobiety

A Closer Look at Malone Souliers' All-New Sneaker Drop

Key Features: Each style features a signature strap detailing across the toe, with a matching stripe on the heel tab and contrast binding on the tongue. The Deon features a curved, one-piece eyestay with a graphic stripe that runs along the side of the upper and across the sole. The Musa reconfigures Malone Souliers’ asymmetric insignia, both in an exaggerated appliqué on the upper and a graphic, crest-inspired eyestay.
Designers & Collectionsthetrendspotter.net

10 Cottagecore Aesthetic Outfits for Nature Loving Ladies

There’s nothing better than enjoying a sunny day in the garden, reading a book, sewing, or baking bread. This TikTok trend is the modern interpretation of simple living in the European countryside. With its inspiration stemming back to the 18th century, this delicate and hyper-feminine style has become one of the most popular aesthetics of today. It features a naturalistic color palette, citing much of its fashion inspiration from the Regency and Edwardian periods, especially in its fabrics and silhouettes. However, it’s not completely without its criticisms. Some reprove its rose-tinted view of farm life, eurocentric style, and romanticization of colonial times. Today it’s embraced by the queer community and remains a popular choice for many young adults. Whether you love Miranda’s style in Picnic at Hanging Rock or wish to recreate Alice’s life in Wonderland, you can emulate the style easily. Here’s our essential guide for embracing the cottagecore aesthetic for ladies who love nature.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Shop Our Favorite Marrakshi Life Clothing Here

Summer is in its dying weeks and, frankly, we’re not finished with it yet. We’ve been racking our brains for ways to extend that intangible summer feeling and, obviously, we defaulted to clothing. The solution has been under our noses this whole time: Marrakshi Life. Launched in 2013, the label takes inspiration from traditional Moroccan styles and the final product is a style-forward ode to summer dressing.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Big Style for Big + Tall Guys, Meet DXL

Being Big and Tall certainly has its advantages, but not always when it comes to shopping for designer clothes. That’s exactly where Destination XL—or DXL for short—comes into play. With 250+ locations throughout North America, the menswear retailer prides itself on leaving no style, size, budget, or brand behind. Offering...
ApparelETOnline.com

Best Exercise Dresses for 2021

Leggings will never cease to be a workout staple, but there's a new piece of activewear that's moving to the top of the list -- the exercise dress. We totally get why the frock specifically designed for activity is a hit among celebs and on TikTok and Instagram. The one-and-done piece is a great alternative to a workout top and legging combination. It's floaty, comfortable and breezy, while keeping you covered where coverage is needed when you're moving thanks to the built-in shorts. Plus, it looks so cute and feminine!
ApparelHighsnobiety

Here Are Our Favorite Socks And Loafers Combinations

Like it or not, the loafers train is picking up some serious speed, so much so that there’s no stopping it at this point. With prep’s new guard embedding itself firmly into the fabric of contemporary men’s style, we’re watching the a new era unfold before our eyes. It’s worth remembering, though, that although loafers are leading the conversation right now, they’ve been around for a very long time.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Shop the Best Matching Jordans for Kids & Yourself Here

In recent seasons we’ve seen luxury fashion vying for a new kind of customer. From Balenciaga to Acne Studios, fashion brands of all kinds have begun making clothing for children. One side of fashion has been doing this for years, though: sneakers. Nike’s Grade-School (GS) and Preschool (PS) releases have long made even the most exclusive silhouettes available for young ones, so there’s a wealth of fire Jordans for kids out there in 2021.
ApparelElite Daily

The 23 Best Plus-Size Dresses For Every Occasion

When it comes to one-and-done outfits — whether you’re looking for the ultimate lounge dress or need a statement number for a major event — absolutely nothing beats a fabulous dress that fits just right. The best plus-size dresses come in every conceivable style and are ridiculously comfortable so you can wear them all day (or all night). From swingy T-shirt dresses you’ll live in on weekends to black-tie showstoppers, there’s a piece below for every dress code.
Hair CarePopSugar

The Back-to-School Hairstyle You Should Wear, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Despite how often we found our younger selves complaining about it back in the day, heading back to school after a fun-filled summer is exciting for more reasons than one. We often tend to look at fall as a season filled with new beginnings, and there's no better way to start off a new school year than to debut a new hairstyle to match.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo’s Leather Corset, Cutoff Shorts & Studded Thigh-High Boots Create One of Her Edgiest Looks to Date

Lizzo’s flute is back and our Friday is made. The singer once more showed off her impressive flute skills yesterday as she gave her own personal remix to her new hit song, “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In typical Lizzo fashion, though, she had to go bigger and bolder for the performance and broke out one of her edgiest looks to date. The outfit included a studded patent leather corset top and fringe-hem black denim shorts. The outfit taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox...
Apparelvegnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Vegan Sneakers

Strappy sandals, platform high heels, knee-high boots … While all of these footwear options are great when a special occasion strikes, none beat the versatility of a good pair of sneakers. Lightweight trainers, trendy chunky kicks, and basic slip-ons all add their very own special touch to an everyday outfit. Whether you’re taking on the city streets for a full day of errands or prepping for a night out with your best pals, you can always trust the staple sneaker to solve your wardrobe dilemma. However, for those seeking vegan-friendly materials, it can be tricky to find a pair sans wasteful and cruel materials like leather, plastic, and animal-based glue. Luckily, as the fashion world slowly turns to a more eco-conscious, animal-friendly approach, there are more options than ever to fuel your (vegan) shopping habits. With the likes of Nike, Adidas, and even Gucci creating veganized versions of their iconic styles, it’s time we put the vegan sneaker on the map. Read on for some seriously stylish vegan sneakers fit for any mood or event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy