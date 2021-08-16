Cancel
Kanye West Tried To Axe Chance The Rapper Line On 'Ultralight Beam'

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChance The Rapper hit the jackpot in February 2016 when he was featured on his idol Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo album, but his verse didn’t come without a few issues. In an interview celebrating the five-year anniversary of Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper revealed Kanye West wasn’t a fan of his Grammy lyrics. On the song, he raps, “I met Kanye West, I’m never going to fail/He said, ‘Let’s do a good ass job with ‘Chance 3’/I hear you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy.'”

