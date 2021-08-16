Kanye West Tried To Axe Chance The Rapper Line On 'Ultralight Beam'
Chance The Rapper hit the jackpot in February 2016 when he was featured on his idol Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo album, but his verse didn’t come without a few issues. In an interview celebrating the five-year anniversary of Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper revealed Kanye West wasn’t a fan of his Grammy lyrics. On the song, he raps, “I met Kanye West, I’m never going to fail/He said, ‘Let’s do a good ass job with ‘Chance 3’/I hear you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy.'”hiphopdx.com
Comments / 0