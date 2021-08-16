Cancel
Top Biden official admits fall of Afghanistan 'unfolded at unexpected speed’

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday acknowledged the security situation in Afghanistan "unfolded at unexpected speed," while maintaining that President Biden stands by his decision to withdraw U.S. troops. Heavily armed Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday after the government collapsed, and the...

