How Local Organizations are ‘Flipping the Script’ on Workforce Development Efforts
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie and Delaware County have recently welcomed a multitude of economic development announcements rife with job opportunities. But the region has long faced a shortage of qualified workers—a shortage that was only further fueled by the pandemic. Ball Brothers Foundation recently made two grants to support local workforce development efforts, hoping to help Muncie to be more competitive and ready for post-pandemic ventures.www.munciejournal.com
