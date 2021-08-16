Delta Variant Impacts the Office: A Podcast with Lauri Goodman Lampson
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The recent emergence of the Covid Delta Variant has prompted corporations to scuttle, alter or reconsider their return-to-work plans. An expert who’s been focused on the Delta Variant response is Lauri Goodman Lampson, president and CEO of PDR, a Houston-based workplace consulting, design and architecture firm that works with large companies like Exxon Mobil and developers, including Hines and Brookfield Properties.realtynewsreport.com
