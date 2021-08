1. Congrats on the weight loss so far. 2. Your deficit is fairly large right now. Which may be fine when you are heavier and have a lot to lose, but as you lose, you should probably DECREASE your deficit to lose at a slower rate. It's just more sustainable/healthier that way. As the above poster said -- when your body is burning the midnight oil - it burns ALL of it....not just fat, like you hope. So having a huge deficit sort of has negative side effects too. Slower weight loss makes it easier to keep the good stuff while shedding the bad, so to speak.